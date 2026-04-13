Uganda: Renewed Fight Against HIV/Aids As 140,000 Participate in Kabaka Birthday Run

It was a renewed fight against HIV/AIDS as thousands on Sunday morning participated in the 13th Kabaka Birthday run at Bulange, Mengo, the Buganda Kingdom headquarters.

This year's event also marked the 71st birthday of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who also flagged off the run.

The annual run, which has grown into one of Uganda's largest charity sporting events since its inception in 2014, once again attracted massive participation from across the country.

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Over the years, it has supported several health causes, including sickle cell awareness and fistula prevention, and now focuses on the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This year's theme, "Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030," called on men to take a leading role in combating the spread of HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar who participated in the 10km run, described his experience as inspiring and expressing appreciation for Uganda's culture and unity.

He also presented running kits to the Kabaka in support of the event.

"Since I arrived in this beautiful country, I have been hit with a wave of nostalgia. Ugandans are very happy and hospitable people; they inspire you to belong," Taldar said. "It is inspiring to see thousands of Ugandans unite in such great numbers for a noble cause. Together, we can eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030."

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, reaffirmed the importance of the annual run in raising awareness and mobilizing communities in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"This year's message is very clear: Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child and the Fight to End HIV/AIDS by 2030," he said.

"The Kabaka Birthday Run is not only a celebration of His Majesty's birthday but also a wake-up call to intensify efforts for better health in Uganda."

He also acknowledged the long-standing partnership with Airtel Uganda, noting its significant contribution to health-related advocacy in the kingdom.

Speaking during the run, George Mubiru, Head of the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation--the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Uganda Baati--reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting Uganda's national response to HIV/AIDS through long-term community health initiatives.

He noted that the company remains committed to supporting public health efforts and community awareness campaigns.

"We are excited to be part of the Kabaka Birthday Run of 2026 where we are focusing on addressing the challenges of HIV in the country," Mubiru said. "Here we are, Uganda Baati, joining forces with the Kingdom of Uganda to ensure that we address the problem of HIV by the year 2030 as Kabaka instructed us."

He called for wider national participation in the fight against HIV/AIDS, stressing that collaboration is key to achieving lasting impact.

"We call upon every Ugandan to participate in this initiative to ensure that HIV AIDS is no longer a problem to the country," he added.

Mubiru highlighted Uganda Baati's ongoing healthcare contributions through its foundation, including free medical services offered in Kampala and Tororo.

"Uganda Baati Foundation, we have clinics that contribute to this effort and these clinics are in Kampala and also in Tororo that offer free healthcare services to all Ugandans," he said. "And we call upon all stakeholders to join this effort to ensure that HIV is no longer a problem in the country."

He also acknowledged the strong partnership with the Kingdom and the importance of sustained collective action.

"We contribute to this and we are happy to join forces with the Kingdom of Uganda," Mubiru said. "We appreciate all of you who are supporting me to this."

Mubiru further extended birthday wishes to the Kabaka while underscoring the significance of the annual event.

"We want to wish you a very good celebration of the Kabaka's birthday for the year 2026. Thank you very much."

He also disclosed Uganda Baati's financial and staff contribution to this year's run, noting the organization's continued involvement over the years.

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"As Uganda Baati, we contributed with over shs10 million as an initiative to support the Kingdom's effort," he said. "We have over 75 staff who are here today. They have run different kilometres and we are happy to be part of this event because every year for the last 6-7 years we've been part of this."

Mubiru expressed optimism that such partnerships are making a tangible difference in Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS.

According to the Uganda AIDS Commission, approximately 1.4-1.5 million people in Uganda are living with HIV, with an adult prevalence rate of about 4.9%-5.4%. While AIDS-related deaths have dropped by about 64% since 2010 to roughly 20,000 annually, the country still records an estimated 37,000 new infections each year. This underscores the continued need for prevention, awareness, care, and treatment efforts to achieve an AIDS-free generation.

Through continued initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run, stakeholders hope Uganda can make steady progress toward eliminating HIV/AIDS by 2030.