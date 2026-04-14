Egypt Inflation Jumps to 13.5% On Food, Transport Costs

13 April 2026
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

Egypt's annual inflation rate rose to 13.5% in March from 11.5% in February, driven by higher food and transport costs, according to CAPMAS.

Consumer prices increased 3.3% month-on-month, with the consumer price index reaching 284.4 points. The rise reflects broad-based price increases across key sectors.

Food and beverage prices climbed 5.2% during the month, led by a 21.8% increase in vegetable prices. Meat and poultry rose 5.9%, while fruit prices increased 2.0%.

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Transport costs rose 8.0%, supported by higher private transport and service costs. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices increased 3.6%, following a fuel price adjustment of up to 17%.

Other categories also recorded gains, including restaurants and hotels at 2.1% and clothing at 1.7%. Healthcare prices declined 0.6%, partially offsetting the overall increase.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's inflation spike reflects the impact of subsidy reforms and cost pass-through in essential sectors. Fuel price increases are feeding into transport and housing costs, which in turn affect broader price levels across the economy. While food inflation remains moderate on an annual basis at 6.2%, sharp increases in specific items such as vegetables highlight volatility in supply and pricing. The rise in transport and utilities inflation, at 29.3% and 28.3% respectively year-on-year, shows that core cost pressures are concentrated in services tied to energy and infrastructure. This suggests inflation is becoming more structural rather than purely driven by temporary factors. For policymakers, managing inflation will require balancing subsidy reforms with social stability, as higher costs directly impact households. For investors, rising inflation could lead to tighter monetary policy or delayed rate cuts, affecting borrowing costs and economic growth. The data also underscores how energy pricing reforms continue to shape inflation dynamics in large emerging markets like Egypt.

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