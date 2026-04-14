Tanzania Suspends Jambo TV for Querying Inquiry Into Post-Election Killings

Kampala — The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Tanzanian authorities to immediately lift the 90-day suspension imposed on Jambo TV over its YouTube and Instagram posts and allow the outlet to resume operations without delay.

In an April 2 notice, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said the digital broadcaster had published "unverified" and "misleading" content about the findings of a commission of inquiry investigating October's post-election crackdown, which are due to be published on April 24.

Hundreds or more Tanzanians, including two journalists, were killed as authorities suppressed protests, which escalated with President Samia Suluhu Hassan's declared win with 98% of the vote.

"The suspension of Jambo TV's online content broadcasting license is a disproportionate and heavy-handed measure that serves only to stifle public debate on matters of critical national importance," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Tanzanian authorities should stop using regulations to intimidate the press and instead foster an environment where journalists can report on election-related issues without fear of reprisal."

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Jambo TV's March 31 Instagram and YouTube posts -- which were deleted on April 1 in compliance with a TCRA directive -- questioned whether the presidential commission would provide accountability or if an independent international investigation was needed.

The TCRA said Jambo TV's posts violated the amended Electronic and Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulations (2020) and followed four cases since September about its legal and ethical violations of the law.

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), which represents hundreds of local non-governmental groups, said it was concerned that the regulator "relied on past violations for which penalties had already been imposed, effectively subjecting Jambo Online TV to double punishment for past conduct."

Prior to October's disputed election, the TCRA used its powers to censor critical news outlets, including Jambo TV. Since then, journalists have described a suffocating climate of fear of retaliation for speech perceived to question official narratives.

TCRA Director General Jabiri Kuwe Bakari did not immediately respond to CPJ's email requesting comment.