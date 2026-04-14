Mozambique: Doctors Postpone Strike in Nampula

Maputo — Non-resident doctors at Nampula Central Hospital (HCN) have decided to postpone their strike in protest against delays in paying their wages, following ongoing dialogue with the health authorities.

The strike had been planned to start this week. In a letter circulated on social media, the doctors also demanded the payment of debts for overtime worked in 2023 and 2024. It is believed that the strike would also affect services provided outside of regular working hours in the public administration.

According to Suleimane Isidoro, director of the HCN Emergency Department, following the dialogue, the doctors decided to postpone their strike for 30 days while administrative procedures are underway to resolve the issues raised.

"The hospital received a communication from a group of doctors working at this hospital, stating that since January of this year and part of last year they have not been receiving overtime pay, which is the work performed in the emergency room. The hospital met with the doctors and informed them of the recommendations it had received from the meeting it had with the Secretary of State last year', he said.

He explained that each concern raised by the doctors is being assessed, that is the reason why the doctors "understood and decided to call a truce of at least 30 days while they await a solution to the problem.'