Mozambique: Terrorists Do Not Occupy Any Towns, Says Chapo

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo announced on Monday that the islamist terrorists operating in the northern province of Cabo Delgado do not currently occupy any towns in the province,

Speaking in Maputo at the opening of a meeting of the National Council of the Mozambique Youth Organisation (OJM), the youth wing of the ruling Frelimo Party, Chapo said that the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces, with the support of their regional allies (from Rwanda and Tanzania), have made significant advances in the fight against the jihadist insurgency, recovering areas previously occupied by the terrorists.

"Today no town in Cabo Delgado is occupied by these enemies of the Mozambican people', he declared.

Chapo claimed that the terrorist groups are now constantly on the run because of military pressure, although they are still able to launch sporadic raids. Although terrorism had not been eliminated, he said the situation has improved enough for many of those displaced from their homes to return to their areas of origin.

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Chapo added that, over the past six months, no cases of kidnapping have been confirmed. "This new reality is a determinant factor for confidence and for investments by national and foreign businesses', he said, noting that ending the wave of kidnappings was one of the promises he had made in his inaugural speech in January 2005.

Chapo also put young people at the centre of Mozambique's digital transformation. The technological changes of the 21st century, he said, should be viewed as an opportunity and not a threat.

He called on the OJM to make young Mozambicans sensitive to the productive use of technology. "Young people should be pioneers and not followers, in this digital transition', Chapo said.

He called for the responsible use of social media, warning against the risks of disinformation and digital manipulation. "Digital platforms are powerful', he said, but if used irresponsibly, "they can destroy reputations, sow hatred and destabilise nations'.

The OJM should set an example, Chapo urged. "The voice of the OJM in social media should be the voice of reason, of solidarity and of responsibility', he said, "and never the voice of hatred or of division'.

The President also wanted young Mozambicans to fight against gender-based violence, which he described as "one of the most painful injuries affecting the country'.

Chapo promised that the Mozambican state will wage war without quarter against sexual abuse, child marriage and the murder of women. Young people, he said, should denounce such abuses and promote relationships based on mutual respect.

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