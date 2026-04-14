Sudan At Three Years - a Crisis the World Cannot Ignore

13 April 2026
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (New York)
By Denise Brown, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan

Sudan is the size of France, Germany, Italy, and Spain combined. It's hard to miss. But the world seems to be able to look right past it as if it's not there.

April 15th marks the third year of the war in Sudan; more than 9 million people have had to flee their homes within the country, living in temporary shelters, some so ragged they blow away with the haboob (dust storm) that arrives every year at this time.

Another 4.5 million have fled across borders into neighbouring countries, seeking one thing: to live without fear. More than 18 million people remaining in the country need support to make it through the day: food, healthcare, shelter, water. Pretty basic stuff that we all need to get by.

Read the original article on OCHA.

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