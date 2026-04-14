Rwanda: Rising Fuel Costs Push Up Food Prices Across Kigali

Traders across Kigali say prices of various food items and basic commodities have risen in recent weeks, attributing the trend to increased fuel costs driven by the conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up transport expenses.

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On April 3, the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced an increase in the maximum retail price of fuel. Petrol rose from Rwf1,989 to Rwf2,303 per litre, while diesel increased from Rwf1,948 to Rwf2,205. The revised prices, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), took effect on April 4 at 6am.

This followed an earlier adjustment on March 5, when prices were set at Rwf1,989 for petrol and Rwf1,948 for diesel. The changes triggered an increase in transport fares, further raising the cost of moving goods across the country.

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At the Gisimenti business hub, fruit vendors say the impact has been immediate, affecting both imported and locally sourced produce.

Donatille Murekeyisoni, a fruit seller in the area, said the changes began about two weeks ago.

"Mangoes imported from Kenya, which we used to buy at Rwf600 or Rwf700 per piece, now cost between Rwf900 and Rwf1,000. We sell them at about Rwf1,500, up from Rwf900 to Rwf1,000," she said.

She added that prices per kilogram have also increased. "A kilo that used to cost between Rwf1,000 and Rwf1,200 is now around Rwf1,500, and we sell it at about Rwf2,000, up from Rwf1,500."

Transport costs, she noted, have doubled. "I go to Nyabugogo three times a week. Transport for a sack, which used to cost Rwf1,000, has now increased to Rwf2,000," she said.

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Watermelons, mainly imported from Tanzania and Uganda, have also become more expensive.

"A piece that used to cost Rwf2,000 now goes for about Rwf4,000. We sell it at around Rwf5,000, up from Rwf3,000, although sometimes we reduce prices to Rwf4,500 to avoid losses. Clients are yet to adjust to the situation," she noted.

Orange prices have also risen. A kilogram imported from Uganda and Tanzania has increased from about Rwf700 to Rwf1,200, with retail prices moving from Rwf1,000 to around Rwf1,500.

"Apples imported from South Africa have also been affected, with a box now costing about Rwf160,000, up from around Rwf86,000. Individual apples that were previously sold at Rwf500 now go for up to Rwf700, depending on size and quality."

South African oranges, which previously sold at about Rwf450, now cost between Rwf800 and Rwf900, with retail prices reaching up to Rwf1,000.

Peas have also increased, rising to Rwf2,500 from Rwf2,000. Vendors say the buying price has gone up from between Rwf1,500 and Rwf1,700 to around Rwf2,000.

"When we ask suppliers, they attribute the rise mainly to higher transport costs, which have pushed up the overall cost of sourcing and delivering produce to markets," Murekeyisoni added.

At Kimironko Market, cosmetics trader Innocent Karinda said prices have not yet changed due to existing stock.

"We are not yet aware of possible changes once the current stock is finished, as there has been no new shipment since fuel prices increased. The products are mainly from Dubai," he said.

In the fisheries sector, Themistocles Munyangeyo, owner of Fine Fine Ltd, said production costs have increased.

"Compared to last month, the price of animal feed has risen by 15 per cent, while buyers are not willing to accept higher prices, and demand is dropping," he said.

Feeds that cost Rwf1,200 per kilo now sell at Rwf1,400, while those previously priced at Rwf1,700 have risen to Rwf2,000.

He added that demand has declined. At the Rubavu branch, daily demand dropped from eight tonnes to seven tonnes. Prices remain between Rwf4,300 and Rwf4,800 per kilo in Rubavu, and between Rwf5,200 and Rwf5,700 in Kigali, where demand has remained stable.

"The analysis we have done shows that rising prices of many goods are forcing people to prioritise basic foods like rice," he said.

Meat sellers have also reported increases. Anastase Shumbusho, a trader in Nyabugogo Market, said meat now costs Rwf7,000 per kilo, up from Rwf6,500.

However, some products remain stable. Tilapia still costs about Rwf6,000 per kilo. Thomson fish has increased to Rwf4,000 from Rwf3,500, while exotic chicken breeds remain relatively stable at between Rwf4,000 and Rwf4,500.

Other staple goods have also been affected. In Nyabugogo Market, Margarette Mukabaziga, a trader said a 25kg bag of Pakistan rice now costs Rwf30,000, up from Rwf28,500 two weeks ago, although retail prices remain unchanged. Tanzanian rice remains at Rwf46,000.

Silverfish prices have risen from Rwf2,800 to Rwf3,500, with retail prices moving from Rwf3,500 to Rwf4,000.

Cooking oil has also increased, with a 20-litre container rising from Rwf45,000 to Rwf55,000.

Cassava flour has doubled at the wholesale level, rising from between Rwf400 and Rwf500 to Rwf800, and now sells at Rwf1,000, up from Rwf700. The increase is linked not only to fuel costs but also to cassava shortages and challenges in drying during the rainy season.

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Local maize flour now costs Rwf1,200 per kilo, up from about Rwf1,000. Ugandan maize flour has increased slightly from Rwf24,500 to Rwf25,000 per 25kg pack, with retail prices now at Rwf25,500.

Irish potatoes and beans have not seen recent increases. Potatoes sell at Rwf650 and retail at Rwf700, while beans cost about Rwf1,300.

Cooking gas prices have also surged. Clement Mbonigaba, a gas seller in Nyabugogo, said the increase was unexpected.

"A 6kg cylinder now costs Rwf13,000 and sells at Rwf14,000, up from a buying price of Rwf9,300 and a selling price of Rwf10,000," he said.

A full gas package has increased from Rwf35,000 to Rwf40,000.

"The increase is linked to petrol prices, from what we have learnt," he added.

What is being done?

Speaking to The New Times, Minister of Trade and Industry Prudence Sebahizi said the government is still assessing the impact of the fuel price increases, including the possibility of further rises.

"The impacts are still being reviewed, and measures are being taken step by step," he said.

He noted that subsidies could be considered depending on the sectors most affected, adding that any decision would follow a government review.

"There is also a possibility of prioritising fuel allocation to certain sectors, but we have not reached that stage yet," he added.