Somalia: Somaliland Holds Red Sea Maritime Security Meeting

Hargeisa — The Republic of Somaliland convened a high-level maritime security coordination meeting on Monday, bringing together key government institutions to assess emerging threats and strengthen national coordination along one of the world's most strategic shipping corridors.

The quarterly meeting, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, focused on the evolving maritime security environment in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where increasing geopolitical tensions and global trade disruptions have heightened risks.

Officials said discussions centered on improving coordination mechanisms to address challenges including terrorism, transnational crime, and smuggling networks.

With more than 850 kilometres of coastline along a critical maritime route, Somaliland occupies a strategically significant position in regional and global trade, participants noted, underscoring the territory's ongoing efforts to maintain maritime stability.

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"The growing complexity of maritime security, driven by geopolitical developments affecting key global trade routes, requires enhanced coordination and information-sharing," the communiqué said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and strengthening cooperation with regional and international partners based on mutual respect and shared security interests.

Participants also agreed to enhance the Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework through closer inter-agency collaboration, improved data-sharing systems, and coordinated responses to emerging threats.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing maritime security, supporting regional stability, and contributing to international efforts to protect global shipping lanes.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)