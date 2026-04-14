Kenya: Nyayo Stadium Awaits Approval From World Athletics As Kip Keino Classic Countdown Continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2026 - Organisers of the annual Kip Keino Classic say they are waiting for World Athletics (WA) to approve the use of Nyayo Stadium for this year's edition.

Competition director Kennedy Tanui says they are hoping to receive feedback from the global body on the standards of the tartan track.

"World Athletics will take two to three weeks after submission to give you a report. It takes a process to gain approval because it is not one person doing it...there are surveyors, and all those things," Tanui said.

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The director further said Athletics Kenya (AK) has applied for the highest level of certification for Nyayo Stadium to host world class events.

"We are now awaiting the final stage of the process, which is issuance of a certificate. Certificates come in categories of either A, B or C...A is for hosting events up to the Olympic Games, B is for hosting area championships, while C is for hosting national championships only. As Kenya, we have applied for Category A," he said.

This year's edition of the World Continental Tour Gold event returns to the 'home of athletics' after a one-year hiatus due to the venue's preparations for last year's African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Due to its unavailability, last year's edition of the competition was held at the nearby Ulinzi Sports Complex -- marking the first time it has not been staged at either Kasarani or Nyayo.

Subsequently, a new tartan track was laid at Nyayo in the aftermath of CHAN, although the facility is yet to host a major athletics since then.

Tanui is part of a technical team that have been working round the clock to prepare the track to ensure it conforms to WA's prescribed standards.

"World Athletics has its own protocols when it comes to certification. We have done our preliminary and handed over the report from the ground to them. We have done all the measurements and all the certificates from the contractor have been handed over to World Athletics," Tanui revealed.

This year's competition is to be held on a Friday evening, with the programme starting at 1 pm with the national and under 20 races.