Tanzania Enhances Safety Training for Motorcyclists in a Bid to Curb Accidents

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has stepped up efforts to reduce road traffic injuries by expanding safety education for motorcycle riders as part of a broader public health strategy targeting preventable deaths and disabilities.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam the Government Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said the Ministry of Health is scaling up its nationwide awareness drive, including the "Wear a Helmet, Your Brain Has No Spare" campaign, to promote responsible riding among bodaboda operators and the public.

Her remarks followed a solidarity walk that began at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, held as part of build-up activities to the Second International Conference of the Federation of Neurosurgical Societies.

Dr Magembe cited data from the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute showing that road crashes remain a leading cause of trauma cases, with seven out of ten patients admitted at the facility linked to such incidents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Motorcycle-related accidents account for about 30 per cent of these cases, underlining the scale of the challenge.

She said the figures point to the urgency of sustained public education, stricter enforcement of road safety regulations, and behavioural change among road users.

While acknowledging the role of the bodaboda sector in creating employment and supporting livelihoods for thousands of young people, Dr. Magembe urged riders to prioritise safety by complying with traffic laws and consistently using protective gear.

Motorcycles, she noted, continue to play a critical role in improving mobility, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where conventional transport is limited, making safety compliance even more essential.

The solidarity walk also aimed to raise awareness about brain, spinal, and nervous system health, in line with the objectives of the upcoming conference.

Capacity-building sessions for health professionals from Tanzania and abroad are scheduled to take place from April 13 to 15, ahead of the official opening on April 16, which is expected to be officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.