Tanzania: Steve Nyerere Calls On Tanzanians to Stay Away From Unproductive Politics

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN comedian and Chairman of the Mama Ongea na Mwanao initiative, Steve Nyerere, has called on Tanzanians, particularly the youth, to stop overindulging in unproductive politics and instead channel their energy into development-oriented activities.

Speaking on the current social trends, Nyerere said many people have lost focus on hard work and are spending too much time on unproductive matters, a situation that is hindering national development.

He noted that a growing number of young people are increasingly drawn to politics, sports betting and other trends that do not build a strong foundation for their future, leaving even educated individuals unable to fully utilize their skills and knowledge.

"We must build a nation of people who prioritize development. We cannot move forward if every day is all about politics--morning to evening," he said.

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Nyerere also urged Tanzanians to overcome fear, describing it as a major obstacle preventing many from achieving success.

In his remarks, he emphasized the need to see tangible benefits from political engagement through national development, rather than engaging in endless, unproductive debates.

He further addressed the use of social media, encouraging citizens to utilize digital platforms as tools for economic growth and promoting Tanzania internationally, instead of using them for insults, conflicts, and character assassination.

On the other hand, Nyerere reminded Tanzanians to take pride in their national identity and uphold unity, noting that solidarity and love are key pillars in driving the country forward.

He stressed that it is time for every individual to take responsibility in contributing to national development, while also calling for a return to strong moral values, accountability, and the fear of God.