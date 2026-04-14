Tanzania: Steve Nyerere Calls On Tanzanians to Stay Away From Unproductive Politics

13 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Grace Mkonjera

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN comedian and Chairman of the Mama Ongea na Mwanao initiative, Steve Nyerere, has called on Tanzanians, particularly the youth, to stop overindulging in unproductive politics and instead channel their energy into development-oriented activities.

Speaking on the current social trends, Nyerere said many people have lost focus on hard work and are spending too much time on unproductive matters, a situation that is hindering national development.

He noted that a growing number of young people are increasingly drawn to politics, sports betting and other trends that do not build a strong foundation for their future, leaving even educated individuals unable to fully utilize their skills and knowledge.

"We must build a nation of people who prioritize development. We cannot move forward if every day is all about politics--morning to evening," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nyerere also urged Tanzanians to overcome fear, describing it as a major obstacle preventing many from achieving success.

In his remarks, he emphasized the need to see tangible benefits from political engagement through national development, rather than engaging in endless, unproductive debates.

He further addressed the use of social media, encouraging citizens to utilize digital platforms as tools for economic growth and promoting Tanzania internationally, instead of using them for insults, conflicts, and character assassination.

On the other hand, Nyerere reminded Tanzanians to take pride in their national identity and uphold unity, noting that solidarity and love are key pillars in driving the country forward.

He stressed that it is time for every individual to take responsibility in contributing to national development, while also calling for a return to strong moral values, accountability, and the fear of God.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.