Rwanda: Fight Against Genocide Ideology Will Continue Until It Is Uprooted - Senate President

Senate President François-Xavier Kalinda has said that Rwanda's efforts to combat genocide ideology must remain relentless until it is completely eradicated.

He made the remarks on Monday, April 13, at the closing of the National Mourning Week in an event at the Rebero Genocide Memorial. During the commemoration event, mourners also paid tributes to politicians who were killed for opposing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and standing against hatred and injustice.

"Fighting genocide ideology will never stop until it is uprooted. It requires everyone's role, and we will do it," Kalinda said.

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Reflecting on Rwanda's recovery journey, Kalinda noted that after the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) stopped the Genocide, Rwandans made a conscious decision to rebuild a nation free from divisionism and discrimination.

He pointed to the Constitution as a cornerstone of that vision, emphasising its principles of fighting and punishing the crime of genocide, combating denial, and eradicating genocide ideology.

"These principles define the leadership vision of our country, one grounded in unity, good governance, and equal opportunity. We must remain committed to them because they are our choice," he said, adding that the progress achieved over the past 32 years point to a promising future.

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However, Kalinda warned that genocide ideology persists, particularly in the region, where some actors continue to disseminate denial and minimise the Genocide against the Tutsi, including through support for groups such as the FDLR.

He stressed the importance of unity and collective responsibility in confronting these threats, including through education, promoting historical truth, and exposing denialist narratives.

"We must continue to teach our history at all levels, use evidence to counter falsehoods, and report those who spread genocide ideology," he said.

HAPPENING: Government officials, ambassadors, Rwandans, and friends of Rwanda have gathered at Rebero Genocide Memorial to honor politicians who risked their lives opposing the Genocide against the Tutsi, defying ethnic hatred and standing for justice. Today's commemoration... pic.twitter.com/10vJTyPWpT-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) April 13, 2026

Kalinda also commended the youth for their role in commemoration activities and in challenging genocide denial, expressing confidence in their ability to protect the country's achievements.

"We believe that the youth can safeguard what we have built, and we commend them for their role during the commemoration and in confronting those who deny the Genocide," he said.

He also reflected on the historical roots of the Genocide against the Tutsi, noting that it was the result of long-term planning driven by divisive politics and poor leadership.

Kalinda said the genocide could not have occurred without years of preparation.

"The genocide was not spontaneous. It was planned over a long period, with political actors playing a central role in promoting divisionism and spreading genocide ideology," he said.

He traced the origins of divisionism to the colonial era, which disrupted Rwanda's social fabric and introduced ethnic divisions, later entrenched by the leadership of the First and Second Republics.

Kalinda highlighted that reforms such as the 1991 Constitution, which introduced multiparty politics and equality before the law, still maintained elements of discrimination and division, particularly against Tutsi.

He noted that political parties and leaders over time contributed to preparing and disseminating genocide ideology among citizens.

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"Understanding the role of politicians in the genocide is crucial in establishing the truth, countering denial, and ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again in Rwanda or elsewhere," Kalinda said.

Commemoration at Rebero Genocide Memorial marked the end of the national mourning week and honours politicians who resisted divisive leadership and paid the price.

Kalinda said remembering the fallen politicians is not only about paying tribute to them, but also about reaffirming the values of leadership rooted in unity, justice, and inclusivity.

"Remembering these politicians is honouring their heroism and selflessness. It is also a reminder that leadership must promote all citizens, fight divisionism, and strive for justice," he said.

The commemoration event was attended by government officials, diplomats, Rwandans, and families of the fallen politicians.

The 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi will continue for 100 days until July 4, when the country was liberated and the genocide stopped by the RPA.