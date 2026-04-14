Rwanda: Our Opposition Politics Is Not Confrontational, Says Habineza

Opposition politics in Rwanda should not be about fighting or destroying what has been built over the past 32 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi, says Senator Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party.

Habineza, who is also the spokesperson of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO), made these remarks during a commemoration event held at the Rebero Genocide Memorial on Monday, April 13, in honour of politicians who were killed for opposing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and standing firm against hatred and injustice.

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"We particularly remember politicians who were killed in the Genocide against the Tutsi because of their ethnicity, their political views, their opposition to wrongdoing, and their rejection of injustice," Habineza said.

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He noted that these leaders were targeted for their courage in standing against dictatorship and promoting inclusive governance that values all citizens equally.

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Habineza said that Rwanda's pre-1994 leadership promoted divisive and hateful politics, which led to the Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over one million lives.

"It has been 32 years since Rwanda adopted politics of unity, prioritizing dialogue, consultation, tolerance, and national unity. All Rwandans now feel they belong to their country and are treated equally without discrimination," he said.

Habineza said today's political opposition is about offering ideas and seeking solutions to existing challenges.

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The commemoration event, which was attended by government officials, diplomats, Rwandans, and families of the fallen politicians, marked the end of the National Mourning Week, which begins every year on April 7.

According to Habineza, Rwanda's political model is based on consensus and power-sharing, with 11 political parties represented in Parliament and other institutions.

Habineza stressed that political dialogue does not eliminate independence or differing views, but rather defines responsible opposition.

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"Opposition in Rwanda is not about fighting or destroying what has been built over the 32 years after the Genocide. Our opposition is about offering ideas, seeking solutions to existing challenges, and doing so while remembering Rwanda's painful history that led to the Genocide," he added.

"We call on our members and all Rwandans to remain vigilant and use all means to reject anyone who promotes divisive politics, whether they are Rwandan politicians or foreigners in the region or elsewhere in the world."

Habineza noted that Rwanda continues to receive and reintegrate former FDLR fighters who return peacefully, stressing that no Rwandan should remain in exile.

"The Rwandans who are being held back or misled should return home, because it is peaceful. Let them come so we can work together to build our country and develop it, in contrast to genocide ideology."

He also urged young people to remain vigilant and avoid divisive influences, calling on them to be wise and cautious of individuals who may seek to mislead or distract them.