Rwanda: Akagera Aviation MD Patrick Nkulikiyimfura Passes Away At 57

Patrick Nkulikiyimfura, the Managing Director of Akagera Aviation, has passed away at the age of 57.

Nkulikiyimfura died in the early hours of April 12, at Rwanda Military Hospital, where he was surrounded by family and friends, according to the family.

Prior to joining Akagera Aviation, he served as General Manager for Operations at RwandAir, where he played a key role in the country's aviation sector.

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He is survived by two sons, Kyle and Zion Nkulikiyimfura, whom the family says he loved deeply and was very proud of.

The family announced that the vigil is being held at his residence in Kabuga Hillside Estate, Rusororo, where friends and well-wishers are welcome to pay their respects.

Nkulikiyimfura had led Akagera Aviation since 2012. Under his leadership, Akagera Aviation expanded its fleet and service offerings, and became a critical aviation partner for government, NGOs, and private clients.

The management of Akagera Aviation said in a public statement that Nkulikiyimfura, was a visionary leader whose dedication, integrity, and commitment significantly shaped the growth and success of Akagera Aviation and the aviation industry in Rwanda since 2010.

"His leadership and passion for excellence have left a lasting impact on our organization, our partners, and the wider community."

In 2019, Akagera Aviation inked a deal with Nexus Holding Group Limited, a Saudi Arabian aviation training company to upgrade Akagera's aviation training wing to a fully-fledged academy.

In 2022, Akagera Aviation took delivery of one twin-engine DA42-VI and one single-engine DA40 NG Tundra version to expand its flight school. The two aircraft were delivered from Diamond Aircraft.