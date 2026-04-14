Zimbabwe: Constitution Defenders Forum Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum for Reinstatement of Majome As Rights Commission Chairperson, Says Ouster Unconstitutional

THE Constitution Defenders Forum (CDF) has condemned the removal of Jessie Majome as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, describing the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa removed Majome from her position as chairperson of the ZHRC this past weekend, just a few days after she condemned parliamentary public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

Majome was moved to the Public Services Commission as commissioner.

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Addressing the media during a press conference in Harare, CDF deputy spokesperson Chiedza Mulingwa said the development was meant to silence dissent of the proposed bill.

The group demanded Majome's immediate reinstatement within 24 hours, threatening legal action should authorities fail to comply.

"As CDF we strongly condemn the brazen and unconstitutional removal of the chairperson of the ZHRC.

"Since the constitution does not give room for the President to act in the manner in which he has done, CDF accordingly views this development as a calculated and retaliated move designed to silence dissent and intimidate independent constitutional bodies.

"The proximity between her removal and her well-publicised concerns reinforces the conclusion that this action is politically motivated

"We demand that this unconstitutional act be reversed immediately or within the next 24 hours, failing which we will be considering all lawful and available measures to challenge this illegal action and to simultaneously intensify efforts towards the withdrawal of CAB3 in its entirety," Mulingwa said.

The CDF accused Mnangagwa of acting outside the confines of the Constitution by allegedly "unilaterally, capriciously and arbitrarily" removing the head of a Chapter 12 commission.

"The President has no justifiable legal basis to act in the manner which he has done," Mulingwa said, arguing that the Constitution obliges all office bearers, including the Head of State, to respect, uphold and defend the supreme law.

The CDF cited Section 237(2) of the Constitution, which outlines strict conditions under which members of independent commissions can be removed, including mental incapacity, gross incompetence or misconduct.

It said none of these grounds had been publicly established in Majome's case.