Uganda: Govt Reaffirms Strong Türkiye Ties Amid Diplomatic Ripples Over Muhoozi Remarks

The government has reaffirmed its strong and growing bilateral relations with the Republic of Turkey following high-level diplomatic discussions held in Kampala on Monday between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo, and the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda, Mehmet Fatih Ak.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focused on strengthening economic cooperation and deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries, with both sides emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement in addressing shared development priorities.

According to a statement from the ministry, the discussions underscored a mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in key sectors including education and infrastructure development, which Türkiye has in recent years positioned as priority areas in its engagement with Uganda.

Gen Odongo reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to maintaining and advancing its long-standing partnership with Ankara, noting that the relationship remains anchored in mutual respect and shared strategic interests.

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"Relations between the Republic of Uganda and the Republic of Türkiye remain strong. I intend to meet Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Antalya to further strengthen our historical bilateral ties," Gen Odongo said.

He confirmed that he will later this week participate in the International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, aimed at consolidating cooperation frameworks between the two governments.

Ambassador Fatih, on his part, reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to deepening partnership with Uganda, particularly in education, infrastructure development, and broader development cooperation.

He called for continued high-level engagement between Kampala and Ankara, noting that such dialogue remains critical in fostering sustainable development outcomes for both countries.

The Turkish envoy also expressed optimism that ongoing initiatives between the two states would be strengthened through consistent diplomatic consultations and expanded cooperation in emerging sectors.

The reaffirmation of bilateral ties comes at a time of heightened regional and global diplomatic sensitivity, following recent geopolitical discourse linked to Uganda's foreign policy positioning.

President Museveni recently held a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Uganda in Kyankwanzi, where discussions reportedly touched on cooperation and Uganda's international engagements amid rising tensions involving the Middle East.

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The Kyankwanzi engagement came against a backdrop of heightened diplomatic attention to remarks attributed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which have drawn scrutiny from some international partners and sparked debate on Uganda's traditionally non-aligned foreign policy stance.

Diplomatic sources have in recent days indicated that Uganda's foreign policy establishment has moved to reassure partners of continuity and stability in its international engagements, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs taking a leading role in clarifying the country's official positions.

In Monday's meeting, however, both Kampala and Ankara appeared focused on forward-looking cooperation, with emphasis placed on expanding trade, education exchanges, and infrastructure investment.

Officials said both sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and explore new areas of collaboration, including mechanisms to support ongoing bilateral programmes and promote regional peace and stability.

The latest engagement is expected to set the stage for further high-level discussions during the Antalya forum, where Uganda will seek to deepen its diplomatic and economic footprint while reinforcing its established partnerships.