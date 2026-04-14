Uganda: 10 Killed in Manafwa, Buyende Motorcycle Crashes As Police Intensify Road Safety Crackdown

At least 10 people have died in two separate motorcycle crashes in eastern Uganda, with traffic police linking the fatalities to overloading, speeding, and reckless riding as enforcement operations intensify nationwide.

At least 10 people have been killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in eastern Uganda, prompting renewed warnings from traffic authorities over reckless road use and widespread violations.

According to Uganda Police Force spokesperson Michael Kananura, the fatal incidents occurred in Manafwa District and Buyende District within the past week, each involving a motorcycle carrying five passengers.

"Among the crashes registered in the past week, two particularly tragic incidents involved motorcycles, one in Manafwa and another in Buyende," Kananura said in a statement.

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"Ten lives were lost in these crashes, with each motorcycle carrying five people who all died instantly," he added.

He attributed the continued high number of road crashes to dangerous driving behaviour, noting that "many road crashes continue to result from careless overtaking and speeding, which accounted for 51 percent of the total crashes."

Kananura said police have responded with intensified enforcement operations targeting high-risk offences across the country.

"In response, a number of interventions are being undertaken, including targeted traffic enforcement operations conducted over the past week," he said.

According to Kananura, a total of 878 offenders were apprehended during the operations.

"Offenders apprehended include 325 cases of driving without due care, 41 violations of traffic direction, 139 cases of riding without a helmet, and 92 cases of dangerous loading," he said.

He added that "118 cases of unlawful pillion riding, 53 of operating without a valid licence, and 83 of illegal modification were also recorded."

Kananura further noted that police cited "11 cases of drink driving, 10 abandoned or broken-down vehicles, and six violations of route charts."

"These operations will continue as efforts intensify to restore sanity on our roads," Kananura said, warning that enforcement would remain strict.

He urged compliance with traffic laws.

"We urge all road users to remain vigilant and comply with traffic laws to prevent further loss of life."

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Kananura emphasized that the recent fatalities highlight the deadly consequences of overloading and disregard for road safety regulations, particularly among motorcycle operators, a persistent challenge in Uganda's transport sector where boda bodas remain a widely used but often poorly regulated mode of transport.