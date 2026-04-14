Rwanda: Minister Bizimana Details How Bad Politics Laid Ground for Genocide

Decades of divisive politics laid the ground for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and understanding this history is key to safeguarding Rwanda's unity, the Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement Jean-Damascène Bizimana has said.

He made the statements on April 13 during the closing of the commemoration week of the Genocide against the Tutsi. The event took place at Rebero Genocide Memorial, where Rwandans also specifically paid tribute to politicians who were killed for opposing genocide ideology and standing against injustice.

Bizimana said the commemoration provides an opportunity to reflect on the destructive role of bad leadership, while also honouring those who resisted it.

"It is a time to recognise the politicians who refused to be slaves to hatred, racism and divisionism, but stood for a Rwanda built on unity," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: What to know about 21 politicians remembered for opposing Genocide

He noted that April 13 holds deep historical significance, linked to the struggle to liberate the country, stop the genocide, and rebuild a united nation.

Making reference to findings from the 2025 Unity and Reconciliation Barometer, Bizimana noted that 93 per cent of Rwandans believe political parties such as APROSOMA, PARMEHUTU, and MRND played a significant role in undermining national unity.

He noted that the genocidal government which ruled from 1973 to 1994 was characterised by the long-term preparation of genocide and discrimination.

For instance, he noted that access to education was restricted through ethnic and regional quotas, denying many students opportunities despite their academic performance. Similarly, Rwandan refugees who had fled earlier waves of violence were denied the right to return to their country, while their property was redistributed.

"These policies reinforced the idea that some Rwandans did not belong in their own country," he said.

Bizimana also pointed to hate propaganda and political mobilisation as key tools used to spread genocide ideology. Political actors, he said, played a central role in shaping and disseminating narratives that ultimately led to mass violence.

The minister stressed that acknowledging the role of politicians in preparing the genocide is critical in countering denial and ensuring accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We cannot build unity without first understanding what destroyed it and who was responsible," he said. "That truth is essential to prevent Rwanda from returning to divisionism."

He also urged today's leaders and young people to learn from this history, reject hate speech, and actively promote national unity.

"Educating the youth about this history is key to ensuring they are not misled by those who continue to spread divisionism," he said.

The discussion concluded with a call for collective responsibility in preserving Rwanda's unity and confronting any form of genocide ideology.