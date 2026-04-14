Kenya Moves to Reform Security Sector As Head of Public Service Pushes Accountability Agenda

Nairobi — The Head of Public Service has convened a high-level consultative meeting with key players in Kenya's security sector, signaling a renewed push to restore efficiency, accountability and public trust across law enforcement and related agencies.

The virtual meeting brought together leadership from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration alongside top security and oversight institutions, including the National Police Service (NPS), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the National Crime Research Centre, among others.

Also represented were the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Private Security Regulatory Authority, Public Benefits Organisations Authority, Government Chemist Department, Kenya Coast Guard Service, Firearms Licensing Board, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), National Disaster Operations Centre and national government ICT coordination structures.

The consultative session forms part of the government's broader "Re-energization and Revitalization of the Public Service" initiative, aimed at enhancing timely, professional and citizen-centered service delivery.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In his address, the Head of Public Service acknowledged the dedication and sacrifices of security officers operating under difficult conditions to safeguard lives and property.

However, he was candid about systemic weaknesses that continue to undermine the sector.

"Corruption, weak investigations, poor case handling and breakdowns across the criminal justice chain must be confronted directly," he said, warning that failed prosecutions and collapsed cases allow offenders to return to the streets, eroding public confidence.

Emphasizing citizen experience as the ultimate measure of performance, he noted that every interaction between officers and the public shapes perceptions of government effectiveness.

"When a Kenyan reports a crime or seeks assistance, they expect a prompt response, professionalism and respect. Each officer represents the Government," he stated.

The meeting resolved to implement a series of urgent reforms aimed at strengthening the entire security ecosystem.

These include enforcing discipline and maintaining zero tolerance for corruption and misconduct, strengthening investigations, ensuring professional case handling from reporting to resolution, and closing gaps between arrest, investigation, prosecution and outcomes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of Public Service stressed the need for a unified, system-wide approach, noting that fragmented efforts have previously undermined effectiveness.

"We must operate as one system with a clear objective: deliver security and justice effectively. Activity is not enough; we must deliver results," he said.

Linking security to national development, he underscored its central role in supporting Kenya's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, warning that without safety and stability, economic growth and investment would remain constrained.

"Security remains the foundation of national stability and economic transformation. Without safety, there is no investment, no growth and no meaningful development," he added.

The meeting concluded with a firm directive for a sector-wide reset anchored on discipline, accountability and personal responsibility.

"Public authority is a trust, not an entitlement. Every assignment must be completed, and every action must produce a result. Kenyans expect results--we must deliver," he said.

The renewed push signals a critical moment for Kenya's security agencies as the government seeks to rebuild public confidence and strengthen the effectiveness of the justice system.