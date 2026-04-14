South Africa: Cape Town Officers Attacked During Athlone Arrest - South African News Briefs - April 14, 2026

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14 April 2026
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Cape Town Officers Attacked During Athlone Arrest

The City of Cape Town has said that its law enforcement officers have once again come under attack in the metro, reports EWN. Officers were confronted by a hostile crowd while arresting a suspected gunman in Athlone. The officers had responded to reports of gunfire in the Vlei informal settlement. Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said officers identified and apprehended the suspect and confiscated a firearm from his possession. However, during the arrest, community members threw stones at police vehicles, damaging two. Smith said it is unacceptable for communities to demand safer environments while turning on the very officers tasked with protecting them.

Joburg on Alert as Heavy Rains Raise Flood Risks

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Johannesburg Emergency Services Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has said that the city's response teams are on standby to respond to any incidents, especially in informal settlements, which are prone to water-related incidents. Motorists and residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges, and keep children away from rivers and drainage canals.   The South African Weather Service issued warnings for heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding in parts of the country, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State.

Hammanskraal Meeting Collapses Over Mayor’s Absence 

A meeting between City of Tshwane officials and Hammanskraal residents, intended to address persistent water issues, descended into chaos after the community demanded the presence of Mayor Nasiphi Moya, reports EWN. She failed to attend. The crowd insisted that only the mayor herself should speak to them regarding the service delivery failures. For residents, the mayor’s absence was seen as a lack of accountability for a community that has spent years waiting for clean, reliable water.

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