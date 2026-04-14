Namibia: Resignations Shake Confidence At Lady Pohamba

Employees at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek are questioning leadership stability following resignations of senior management over the past few months.

The resignations include the finance manager and the managing director, prompting employees to raise concerns about leadership and job security concerns.

They also question the manner used by board chairperson Tim Knowles to communicate the resignation of current managing director Hannelie Botha.

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Botha served in the position for 12 years and her tenure will end on 30 April.

She is one of the 17 members on the Presidential Task Force on Health.

Botha's resignation was shared via WhatsApp on 7 April.

In a letter directed to the hospital board, staff members say the institution has over the years maintained an open-door policy with transparent communication.

In the announcement, Knowles allegedly told staff to direct their questions to their line manager or human resources.

The staff are accusing the board of forcing Botha to resign.

"In less than a year, it appeared Botha was under considerable strain and we also noticed a change in her leadership style compared to the previous years.

There have been noticeable delays in certain processes, which have resulted in increased frustration from doctors, often directed to staff," the letter reads.

The hospital's majority shareholder is Demushuwa Holdings.

"I would like to express that the hospital has performed well over the past 11 years under the leadership of Botha, she has led with integrity and placed strong emphasis on delivering excellent patient care.

There is no clear reason for her departure. Many of us have never met or engaged with Knowles, which makes the situation feel disconnected," the letter says.

Staff are demanding Namibian directors who understand the hospital's culture and share leadership qualities similar to those of Botha.

"We are seeking clarity from Knowles regarding his background and the value he brings to this role.

Specifically, we would like to understand his medical or professional expertise, and how it aligns with the needs of the hospital and the Namibian healthcare context.

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"We would like to understand: if it was so easy to remove our leader, how secure are our own positions? What assurance do we have regarding our livelihoods, and is there a stable future for us as employees?" the employees ask.

They have also called on the president and the minister of health and social services to intervene.

Questions sent to Knowles were not answered.