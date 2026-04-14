Rwanda: Students Outline Key Priorities for 2026/27 Budget

A group of 30 students drawn from 13 districts has presented a list of priorities to Parliament, urging lawmakers to reflect their needs in the 2026/27 national budget, particularly in education, child protection, and social welfare.

The proposed budget is expected to be tabled before Parliament for review at the end of April.

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The students, who presented their views on Friday, April 10, are actively engaged in schools and communities, where they advocate for the protection and promotion of children's rights.

Sylvie Umumararungu, a student at TTC De La Salle Byumba, represented youth committees in the Northern Province and led the delegation. She outlined key concerns that youth believe should be addressed to improve their well-being and safeguard their rights.

Education priorities

Umumararungu stressed the urgent need to improve school resources nationwide, citing shortages of textbooks, inadequate classrooms, and poorly equipped laboratories as major barriers to quality education.

She also called for strengthening school feeding programmes by improving the nutritional value of meals, including more animal-based products to support growth and development.

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Concerns about overcrowded classrooms and long distances to school were also raised, with students noting that these challenges affect both academic performance and well-being.

They further emphasised the need to protect children from harmful online content, especially as smartphone use continues to rise among young people.

The delegation advocated for greater support for children with disabilities, including access to appropriate learning materials and improved accessibility in schools and public spaces.

They also highlighted the importance of recreation and sports, calling for more playgrounds and youth-friendly spaces, as well as expanded awareness campaigns on children's rights.

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"We hope our requests will be considered in the 2026/27 budget," Umumararungu said.

These priorities were developed under the National Advocacy and Budget Influencing Programme implemented by CLADHO, World Vision, and the National Child Development Agency (NCDA).

Legal and social protection

The youthful group called for a dedicated budget to provide legal representation for abused children, particularly victims of sexual violence, noting that access to lawyers is essential for justice and compensation.

They also urged comprehensive support for children who become pregnant as a result of abuse, including access to mental health services, counselling, and childcare support.

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In addition, they proposed establishing well-equipped girls' rooms in schools to provide safe and supportive spaces, especially during menstruation.

Tackling malnutrition and stunting

The delegation raised concerns about malnutrition and stunting, calling for increased investment in targeted nutrition programmes.

They also requested adequate funding for hygiene, sanitation, and nutrition clubs to strengthen awareness efforts in schools and communities, as well as more support for children's committees at all levels.

DNA testing support

The youth highlighted cases where fathers deny paternity, leaving mothers unable to afford DNA testing. They appealed for a dedicated budget to support testing so that affected children can access their rights and receive proper parental care.

Voices from the districts

The group which also consists of primary school pupils from various districts shared specific challenges affecting their daily lives.

In Rutsiro District, pupils from EP Byeru and EP Mubuga raised safety concerns over damaged bridges that force them to cross dangerous waters, especially during the rainy season. They also cited a lack of playgrounds and called for community libraries and improved access to electricity for smart classrooms.

In Ngororero District, they pointed to inadequate sports grounds and the need for more youth centres and ICT facilities. Safety risks from unsafe wooden bridges and damaged school infrastructure were also highlighted.

In Rusizi and Nyamasheke, students raised concerns about sexual violence, child labour, overcrowded classrooms, and poor sanitation facilities. They also cited poor road infrastructure as a barrier to education.

Youth in Karongi noted dangerous bridges and called for the construction of boarding schools to reduce long travel distances. In Gisagara, they highlighted the need to renovate over 100 ageing classrooms and improve sanitation facilities.

In Huye, they called for more sports grounds and training for teachers in sign language. In Rulindo, they emphasised the need for more early childhood development centres.

Children in Gicumbi stressed support for teenage mothers and justice for abuse victims, while those in Burera cited gaps in playgrounds, girls' rooms, ICT equipment, and infrastructure.

In Gatsibo, they called for the reintegration of street children and improved access to clean water. In Nyagatare, they requested more schools and classrooms, along with support for teenage mothers.

In Kayonza, they called for more youth centres and better road infrastructure, especially during rainy seasons.

Officials respond

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MP Speciose Mukandanga, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget and State Assets, assured them that their proposals would be given due consideration.

Evariste Murwanashyaka, National Children's Rights Observer at CLADHO, said the priorities were collected from sector to provincial level.

"We trained children on the budget process and how they can contribute. Those from 13 districts met to identify priorities, and issues not addressed at district level were submitted to Parliament," he said.

He noted that Members of Parliament are expected to advocate for these priorities during budget discussions.

According to the Open Budget Survey 2023, Rwanda scored 16 out of 100 in public participation, indicating limited opportunities for meaningful citizen engagement despite an existing legal framework.

Murwanashyaka added that children will participate in a seven-day retreat in May to analyse the proposed budget and assess whether their priorities have been considered before final approval.

Pauline Okumu, National Director of World Vision Rwanda, emphasised the importance of listening to children.

"Children shared their lived experiences and priorities, including the need for inclusive playgrounds, better nutrition, improved school infrastructure, access to ICT, youth centres, and stronger protection against abuse," she said.

"Creating safe spaces for children to express themselves is vital. When children are heard, we respond better to their needs and empower a generation that understands that their voice matters."