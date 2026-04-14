Rwanda: Liberal Party Pays Tribute to Cadres Killed for Opposing Genocidal Regime

The Liberal Party (PL), on April 13, honoured its former leaders and members who were killed for opposing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: PL party urges youth to learn from forces that stopped Genocide

Donatille Mukabalisa, PL chairperson, urged party members and leaders to learn from those who opposed the discriminatory regime before and during the Genocide that claimed over one million lives.

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"We must mobilise Rwandans around unity and resilience as a way of strengthening the Ndi Umunyarwanda programme," Mukabalisa said.

"Party members should contribute to good governance and the welfare of the country. Our unity is a pillar of Rwanda. Confronting those who spread genocide ideology and denial is essential," she said.

Below is a list of some of the party's leaders and members who were persecuted and killed for opposing the discriminatory and genocidal regime.

Landouard Ndasingwa

Landouard Ndasingwa was born in 1947 in Ruli Sector, Gakenke District.

Ndasingwa was among the founders of the Liberal Party after being released from prison, where he had been detained for allegedly being an accomplice of the RPF-Inkotanyi.

He was the President of the Liberal Party.

From 1992 to 1993, he served as Minister in charge of Social Affairs.

ALSO READ: 32 years later, Rwanda remembers

The politician, fondly known as Lando, was killed together with his wife and two children on April 7, 1994, in Remera by forces of the then Republican Guard.

He was killed while preparing to join the transitional government proposed under the Arusha Accords.

He was the brother of Louise Mushikiwabo, the current Secretary-General of La Francophonie.

He was laid to rest at the Rebero Genocide Memorial in Kigali, which honours politicians who opposed the Genocide.

Ndasingwa was known for his opposition to the extremist and discriminatory policies of the former regime, which made him a primary target of the Presidential Guard.

André Kameya

André Kameya, born in 1946 in Mugombwa Sector, Gisagara District, was a member of the PL and a journalist.

He was killed in June 1994. His wife and children had been killed earlier in April. From 1993, he served as the Secretary-General of the PL.

Kameya worked with Kinyamateka and ORINFOR and also served as Editor-in-Chief of the journal of the Ministry of Justice.

He was murdered after launching a newspaper called Rwanda Rushya.

ALSO READ: Who are the nine politician to be honoured for their anti-genocide stand?

Augustin Rwayitare

Augustin Rwayitare was born in 1956 in Rukara Sector, Kayonza District, and was a member of the PL as well as its Vice-President in the former Kibungo Prefecture.

He was killed on April 20 during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi for opposing a government that sowed hatred among Rwandans.

He also played football for the national team.

Venantie Kabageni

Venantie Kabageni, born in 1944 in Boneza Sector, Rutsiro District, was a member of the PL.

She was shot and killed on April 11 for her convictions opposing the bad governance of the Habyarimana regime.

She served as a Member of Parliament from 1988.

In 1991, she left the extremist ruling party MRND and joined the PL, where she became Vice-President.

She had been selected to serve in the transitional government proposed under the Arusha peace agreement.

Charles Kayiranga

Charles Kayiranga, born in 1949 in Nyagisozi Sector, Nyanza District, was a politician and a member of the PL.

He was killed on April 7 for promoting democratic leadership and opposing segregationist policies.

He served as Director of Cabinet at the Ministry of Justice. He was killed together with his family by the Presidential Guard in Kimihurura.

Aloys Niyoyita

Aloys Niyoyita, born in 1954 in Rugera Sector, Nyabihu District, was a politician from the PL party.

He was killed for opposing Juvénal Habyarimana's regime.

He was expected to become Minister of Justice in the transitional government proposed under the Arusha Accords.

Narcisse Nyagasaza

Narcisse Nyagasaza, born in 1956, was the Mayor of Ntyazo Commune in the former Butare Prefecture and a member of the PL.

He was killed on April 23, 1994.

Justin Ngagi

Justin Ngagi was born in 1954 in Karongi.

He was killed on April 16, 1994 together with his wife and three children.

He served as the PL's treasurer.

Jean de la Croix Rutaremara

Jean de la Croix Rutaremara was born in 1958 in Gashari Sector, Karongi District.

He was killed on April 9, 1994.

He also served as an adviser in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Craftsmanship.

Jean Baptiste Habyarimana

Jean Baptiste Habyarimana was born in 1950 in Nyaruguru District.

He taught at the University of Rwanda.

In 1990, he was imprisoned for six months for allegedly being an accomplice of Inkotanyi.

He served as Prefect of the former Butare Prefecture from 1992 to 1994.

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He was removed from office by Théodore Sindikubwabo, President of interim government, to prevent him from protecting Tutsi who were being killed.

On April 20. he was arrested and detained in Gitarama, where the interim government was based, and was later killed together with his wife and children.

Diogène Karayiga

Diogène Karayiga was born in 1968.

During the commemoration ceremony, Krayiga's brother Védaste Kayisabe said that his struggle against the discriminatory regime is still remembered.

He completed his primary education in Rwanda and secondary education in Burundi.

According to Kayisabe, he was unable to obtain a permit to study in Burundi and therefore crossed the border clandestinely.

"He was a member of the PL and part of its leadership in the former Muhazi Commune and Rwamagana Sub-Prefecture," Kayisabe recalled.

"From 1990, he lived under persecution, being suspected of being an accomplice to Inkotanyi. He died during the genocide together with three other young men in the bush, where a grenade was thrown. He never accepted injustice, even as a student, which is why he joined the Liberal Party," he said.

Kayisabe said his brother's legacy remains impactful.

"Good ideas never die. We continue to draw inspiration from his vision," Kayisabe said.