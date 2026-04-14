Somalia and China Strengthen Strategic Cooperation On Maritime Resources and Security

Mogadishu — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held high-level talks in Mogadishu with China's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Hu Changchun, to discuss deepening bilateral relations.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between the two nations, with both officials exploring ways to enhance cooperation across key sectors. The Chinese envoy reaffirmed Beijing's steadfast support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, highlighting the long-standing historical ties that bind the two countries.

Hu Changchun also emphasized Somalia's geostrategic importance, noting its role as a vital corridor for global trade and international connectivity.

In response, the Somali government reiterated its commitment to expanding bilateral ties in priority areas. China expressed its readiness to support Somali-led initiatives and to strengthen collaboration on peace and security within international frameworks.

A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to the "blue economy," with both sides agreeing to expand cooperation in the fisheries sector. They recognized the sustainable utilization of Somalia's vast maritime resources as a critical pillar for future economic growth.