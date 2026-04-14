Somalia: Somali Cabinet Appoints New Immigration Chief, Approves General Pardon Decree

13 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, approved the appointment of Hussein Qasim Yusuf as the new Director General of the Immigration and Nationality Agency during an extraordinary session on Monday.

The appointment followed a formal recommendation from the Ministry of Internal Security. Yusuf, a prominent figure in the Somali federal parliament, takes over the agency at a pivotal time for the nation's administrative reforms.

During the meeting, the cabinet reviewed comprehensive briefings on national security and ongoing military operations aimed at eradicating "Kharijite" militant groups. The ministers also discussed environmental protection initiatives and national reforestation efforts.

In a legislative move, the council approved a new General Pardon Regulation presented by the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, establishing a formal framework for executive clemency.

The session concluded with the promotion of Nur Mahmoud Sheekh to the rank of Ambassador, following a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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