Kenya: Orengo Protests Attack On Senator Osotsi, Demands Swift Justice As DCI Arrests Three Suspects

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo has formally protested the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi's and the delayed prosecution of the culpable individuals terming the incident a serious breach of security and the rule of law.

In a formal complaint issued from Siaya, Orengo raised concerns over the incident involving Osotsi, warning that such acts pose a threat not only to individual leaders but also to democratic institutions.

"This is a formal complaint regarding the attack on Senator Godfrey Osotsi and the outstanding breaches that remain unaddressed," Orengo said.

He added that the incident reflects deeper security concerns that require immediate attention from national authorities.

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"Such acts of aggression against elected leaders are unacceptable and undermine public confidence in governance and the rule of law," he stated.

The governor called for swift investigations into the incident and urged security agencies to take firm action against those responsible.

"Those behind this attack must be identified and held accountable without delay. We cannot allow a culture of impunity to take root," Orengo said.

He further emphasized the need to safeguard leaders and restore public trust, warning that failure to act decisively could embolden further incidents.

"The safety of leaders and citizens alike must be guaranteed. Any outstanding breaches must be urgently addressed to prevent escalation," he added.

Last week,Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at Java House, West End Mall.

The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti, also known as Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno, alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo, alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court, the DCI confirmed.

In a statement, the DCI said investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident.

"We thank members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urge continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice," the statement read.

According to Osotsi's office,the incident occurred on Wednesday when a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him.

"It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling," the statement read.

According to the statement, the attackers demanded to know why the senator was allegedly supporting a one-term political position instead of a two-term stance, pointing to possible political motivations behind the assault.

Despite the presence of his security detail, no shots were fired.

"The Senator's security detail that was present exercised restraint to avoid discharging firearms in a public setting, which could have resulted in grave harm to innocent civilians," the statement added.

The senator's office condemned the attack, terming it barbaric and cowardly, and suggested it may have been orchestrated.

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"We strongly condemn this barbaric and cowardly act, which appears to have been premeditated and orchestrated," the statement read.

At the same time, the office cautioned against linking the incident to residents of Kisumu, noting that the senator had interacted freely with the public prior to the attack.

"This isolated incident should not, in any way, be used to tarnish the image of the people of Kisumu, who have consistently demonstrated warmth and hospitality," the statement said.

The office has called on the National Police Service to urgently investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice, pointing to CCTV footage at the restaurant as a key lead.

"The availability of CCTV surveillance at Java Restaurant provides a critical starting point for identifying and apprehending those responsible. The rule of law must prevail," the statement added.