Kenya: Parliament Energy Committee to Probe Substandard Fuel Imports in Nairobi Visits to KPC and EPRA

14 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Energy is set to conduct high-level fact-finding visits today to key institutions at the center of Kenya's ongoing fuel crisis.

The parliamentary team will visit the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in Nairobi.

The visits are aimed at investigating the reported fuel shortages and the controversial importation of substandard petroleum products allegedly brought into the country outside the government-to-government (G-to-G) framework.

Lawmakers are expected to seek answers on the source and quality of imported fuel, compliance with established procurement frameworks, regulatory oversight and enforcement gaps and the role of key agencies in the supply chain.

The probe comes amid mounting public concern over fuel availability and quality, which has already triggered arrests and resignations of senior officials in the energy sector.

The controversy has raised broader questions about transparency, accountability, and adherence to procurement procedures within the petroleum supply chain.

The G-to-G fuel importation model, which has been credited with stabilizing supply in recent months, is now under scrutiny following allegations that some shipments may have bypassed the arrangement.

Members of the committee are expected to assess whether any irregularities occurred and recommend corrective measures.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.