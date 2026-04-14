Kenya: Parliament Energy Committee to Probe Substandard Fuel Imports in Nairobi Visits to KPC and EPRA

Nairobi — The National Assembly Committee on Energy is set to conduct high-level fact-finding visits today to key institutions at the center of Kenya's ongoing fuel crisis.

The parliamentary team will visit the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in Nairobi.

The visits are aimed at investigating the reported fuel shortages and the controversial importation of substandard petroleum products allegedly brought into the country outside the government-to-government (G-to-G) framework.

Lawmakers are expected to seek answers on the source and quality of imported fuel, compliance with established procurement frameworks, regulatory oversight and enforcement gaps and the role of key agencies in the supply chain.

The probe comes amid mounting public concern over fuel availability and quality, which has already triggered arrests and resignations of senior officials in the energy sector.

The controversy has raised broader questions about transparency, accountability, and adherence to procurement procedures within the petroleum supply chain.

The G-to-G fuel importation model, which has been credited with stabilizing supply in recent months, is now under scrutiny following allegations that some shipments may have bypassed the arrangement.

Members of the committee are expected to assess whether any irregularities occurred and recommend corrective measures.