Kenya: KeNHA Partners With Waze to Transform Road Navigation for Kenyan Motorists

14 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Motorists are set to benefit from improved road navigation and real-time traffic updates following a new collaboration between the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the popular navigation app Waze.

In a statement, KeNHA urged road users to stay ahead of traffic, not stuck in it by embracing smarter navigation tools powered by real-time data and community-driven insights.

The partnership aims to enhance daily commutes by integrating live traffic updates, road conditions, and alternative route suggestions.

Waze, a globally used navigation platform, leverages the collective input of millions of drivers to provide up-to-the-minute information on congestion, accidents, and road hazards.

Through this collaboration, Kenyan drivers will be able to tap into localized data, helping them make informed decisions on the road.

KeNHA said the initiative is part of its broader efforts to improve mobility along the country's highways by incorporating digital solutions and user-generated data into traffic management systems.

The authority encouraged motorists to download the app via major platforms, including the App Store and Google Play, to begin experiencing more efficient and predictable journeys.

With traffic congestion remaining a key challenge in urban centres such as Nairobi and rural areas during festivities, KeNHA has previously been advising motorist to take alternative roots with this shift toward technology-driven solutions aimed at reducing travel time and improving road user experience.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.