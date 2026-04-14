Rwanda: What to Know As 98 Percent of Kigalians Register for Digital ID

Ninety-eight percent of residents of the City of Kigali have completed their personal data verification and biometric photo capture for the issuance of the Single Digital ID, according to the National Identification Agency (NIDA).

ALSO READ: Digital ID registration to continue after Kigali rollout ends

This comes as the registration campaign continues with districts outside Kigali.

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NIDA Director General Josephine Mukesha noted that for those who missed out in Kigali, they can still access these services at designated locations where the exercise will continue, as indicated in NIDA's schedule.

Starting from April 21. the programme will proceed to the districts of Bugesera and Ngoma in Eastern Province.

"The percentage continues to increase even as we move to other districts. Even when we were in the City of Kigali, we continued to see citizens from the Southern Province also registering," Mukesha told The New Times on Monday.

"We provided extensions, and during this period, we noticed very low attendance. We are encouraging citizens to go to the registration teams operating in Bugesera, Ngoma, and Kirehe."

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Mukesha noted that for citizens whose data is not yet updated, the process may require more than one visit to complete registration. However, awareness campaigns and self-verification by SMS have allowed most citizens to check their data before going on site. To check personal data, you send the word "Amakuru" and your ID number to 3500.

Outreach efforts have been a major boost, with registration points set up in busy public places in Kigali, such as bus stations, Imbuga City Walk, and other gathering areas, making it easier for citizens to register, the official said.

The elderly and people with disabilities who are unable to reach registration centres are supported through outreach visits, including home-based registration. Registration sites have also been established at centres serving persons with disabilities.

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Mukesha noted that the system accommodates individuals who cannot provide certain biometric data due to disability, such as fingerprints, iris scans, or facial images. In such cases, registration proceeds using the available information, ensuring that no one is excluded.

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For citizens aged 16 and above, registration involves submitting biometric data, including fingerprints, a facial photograph, and a signature, along with personal details such as the name, parents' names, date of birth, and current address.

Applicants must present an existing ID if they have one, while first-time registrants are required to provide supporting documents such as a birth certificate or other valid identification documents.

According to NIDA, the current national ID cards will be phased out in June 2027 with the issuance of the Single Digital IDs.