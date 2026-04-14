Tanzania: Demolition in Kikwajuni As Infinity Hills Project Begins

Zanzibar — Demolition has commenced at the Kikwajuni site earmarked for the mixed-use Infinity Hills development, marking a significant milestone following the completion of compensation payments to former residents.

The developer, Infinity Developments, confirmed that compensation worth billions of shillings has been disbursed to affected residents, paving the way for construction to begin on the large-scale project.

Infinity Hills is expected to transform urban living in Zanzibar, with plans to deliver more than 1,100 modern apartments alongside a mix of commercial and lifestyle facilities.

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A senior company official said the completion of compensation was a key step in ensuring the project proceeds in a fair and inclusive manner.

"We are pleased to confirm that all compensation obligations to former residents have been fulfilled. This was a priority for us to ensure that the project proceeds in a transparent and responsible way," the official said.

The start of demolition works signals the transition into the construction phase, which is expected to generate hundreds of jobs for local communities.

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A government official familiar with the project praised the developer for its approach, particularly in handling compensation and stakeholder engagement.

"The level of professionalism and collaboration demonstrated by the developer has been commendable. The process has shown a clear commitment to working closely with authorities and ensuring that affected residents are treated fairly," the official said.

Some former residents have expressed cautious optimism about the development.

One resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the compensation had provided an opportunity to rebuild.

"The compensation has helped me relocate and settle elsewhere, and I appreciate that the process was completed. It gives us a fresh start," the resident said.

The resident added that there is hope the project will deliver broader benefits to the surrounding community.

"We hope the development will create jobs and improve infrastructure. That is what matters most going forward," he said.

Once completed, the project is expected to introduce a new standard of urban living in Zanzibar, responding to growing demand for modern housing and integrated developments.

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Designed to align with Zanzibar's long-term urban vision, Infinity Hills will combine residential, commercial and lifestyle amenities within a single development.

Construction is expected to take approximately two years, with the developer indicating it will continue working closely with authorities and stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation.

The project is among a number of large-scale investments shaping Zanzibar's evolving urban landscape and supporting its broader economic transformation.