Comoros: Dom-Moroni Gap Opens New Business Opportunities

Dar es Salaam — A STARK trade imbalance between Tanzania and Comoros is emerging as a catalyst for new business opportunities and deeper market integration.

Data shows that between 2023 and 2025, Tanzania exported goods worth 48.85 million US dollars to Comoros, while imports from Moroni were merely 0.014 million US dollars.

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) Director General, Dr Latifa Khamis, said the significant gap underscores Dodoma's dominance as a supplier, but from a commercial standpoint, it also highlights inefficiencies in bilateral trade that businesses can leverage.

"A market with strong import dependence and limited outbound trade presents fertile ground for exporters, distributors and investors seeking early-mover advantage," she said during recent discussions with former Finance Minister and former Speaker of Comoros, Said Mchangama.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The talks were aimed at strengthening trade relations and expanding commercial opportunities between the two countries and reflect a growing recognition that trade imbalances, when strategically addressed, can evolve into structured growth pathways rather than persist as long-term gaps.

Against this backdrop, Mr Mchangama engaged with Tantrade to explore mechanisms for boosting trade flows and unlocking new areas of growth.

"Several product categories stand out as commercially viable for expansion into the Comorian market," he said, citing cotton, furniture, beverages, plastic products, fruits and vegetables, rice and edible oils.

Mr Mchangama said that Tanzanian producers already hold a competitive edge in these sectors due to scale, proximity and cost efficiency.

"For businesses, this creates a clear proposition: Align supply capabilities with Comorian demand while investing in distribution channels that ensure consistent market access," he added.

However, both sides acknowledged that product availability alone will not be sufficient to drive sustained growth. A key bottleneck remains limited connectivity between businesses in the two markets, which continues to constrain transaction volumes and slow deal-making.

Addressing this gap will require more deliberate commercial infrastructure, particularly platforms that facilitate business matchmaking, strengthen trust between trading partners and improve the flow of market information.

Dr Khamis highlighted ongoing efforts to bridge the gaps through export promotion platforms, targeted business matchmaking and enhanced market intelligence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Comoros Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These initiatives are designed to equip Tanzanian firms with the tools needed to enter and scale within regional markets, while increasing visibility among potential buyers in Comoros.

Strategically, the engagement aligns with Tanzania's broader ambition to expand its export base and strengthen its position within the Indian Ocean trade ecosystem.