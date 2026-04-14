Tanzania: Harnessing Coal - Tanzania's Path to Energy Security

Njombe — COAL remains one of Tanzania's most significant yet underutilized natural resources, holding both promise for economic growth and raising important environmental questions.

Found primarily in the southern and southwestern parts of the country, coal deposits have been identified in regions such as Njombe Region, Ruvuma Region and Mbeya Region.

Among the most notable sites is the Kiwira coalfield, which has long been central to Tanzania's ambitions of developing a do mestic energy base.

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The importance of coal in Tanzania is closely tied to the country's broader energy needs.

As demand for electricity continues to grow, driven by population increase, urbanisation and industrial expansion, coal has been viewed as a reliable and relatively affordable source of power.

Unlike hydropower, which can be affected by drought, coal offers a more stable supply, making it an attractive option for ensuring energy security.

In recent years, the government has explored ways to integrate coal into the national energy mix, particularly through coal-fired power generation.

Projects linked to the development of the Mchuchuma coal and iron ore complex, for example, have been highlighted as transformative initiatives that could boost electricity production while also supporting industrialisation.

If fully realised, such projects could reduce reliance on energy imports and create jobs in mining, transportation and processing.

Beyond power generation, coal also has potential applications in manufacturing industries such as cement, steel and brick production.

Tanzania's growing construction sector has already increased demand for coal as a fuel source, further underlining its economic relevance.

By developing local coal resources, the country could lower production costs and enhance the competitiveness of its industries.