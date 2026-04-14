Tanzania: Mwanza to Get Modern Park As Mkuyuni Bridge Boosts Connectivity

Mwanza — THE government plans to construct a modern park at the Mkuyuni Bridge area in Mkuyuni Ward, Mwanza City, as part of efforts to beautify the city and attract investors and tourists.

Speaking on the development, Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Mwanza Regional Manager, Engineer Pascal Ambrose, said the project is intended to position Mwanza among cities with modern tourist attractions capable of competing with other major urban centres known for their scenic environments.

He said that once completed, the park will offer residents and visitors a recreational place to relax and take photographs in an attractive setting.

"We need to invest in quality infrastructure similar to that found in Europe and Asia. Once completed, this park will be modern and will attract more people," he said.

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Engineer Ambrose added that TANROADS is in the final stages of procurement to secure a contractor for the project.

On Mkuyuni Bridge, he said construction was completed in February this year and the facility is now fully operational, allowing smooth passage for both vehicles and pedestrians.

He commended the government for funding the project, noting that it has resolved long-standing transport challenges in the Mkuyuni area.

He also acknowledged Minister for Works, Mr Abdallah Ulega, for conducting three inspection visits to the site.

The bridge is a strategic project that enhances connectivity within the Lake Zone and links Tanzania to neighbouring East African countries.

Located along the Mwanza-Simiyu road, the bridge forms part of the Lake Zone corridor stretching from Mutukula on the Uganda border to Sirari on the Kenya border, covering 752 kilometres.

Engineer Ambrose said the bridge meets the required construction standards, reflecting the overall success of the project.

He urged the public to protect the infrastructure and avoid acts of vandalism, noting the significant investment involved.

According to him, the project cost 5.19bn/- and was financed by the World Bank under the CERC emergency programme, which supports the restoration of infrastructure damaged by El Niño rains that began in October 2023.

Technically, the bridge is built using reinforced concrete technology, measuring 15 metres in length and 26.9 metres in width. Of this, 14 metres are allocated for vehicular traffic, 7.5 metres for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and 4 metres for pedestrians.