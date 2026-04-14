Tanzania: Private Capital, Public Future - Betting On PPPs

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is staking its development future on Public - Private Partnerships (PPPs), a bold gamble that could reshape the nation's economic landscape.

With the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV) requiring a staggering 477tri/-, the government has made clear that it cannot go it alone.

Minister in the President's Office responsible for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said nearly 70 per cent of this investment will come from private capital.

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"We cannot achieve our targets without the private sector. PPPs are the bridge between aspiration and achievement," he declared.

He said already, PPP agreements worth more than 8.5tri/- have been signed, spanning transport, logistics, urban redevelopment and cross-border projects.

Among them is a 1.4 billion US dollars regional rail infrastructure deal, a landmark project that underscores the scale of private involvement in the country's future. He said for the government, PPPs are more than a financing tool.

They are a mechanism for improving efficiency, enabling better management and reducing losses in sectors where capital alone is not enough.

The approach also allows public funds to be directed toward areas where private incentives are weaker, such as health and education.

The PPP Centre Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Kafulila, said PPP has been at the forefront of building a transparent framework to attract investors.

"We maintain the national PPP projects pipeline, which currently lists 113 ongoing projects across transport, energy and health," Mr Kafulila said.

He added that beyond that, 410 projects have been identified across 26 regions and 184 local government authorities.

"The pipeline is about transparency and coordination. It shows investors where opportunities lie and gives confidence that the government is serious about partnership," Kafulila said.

PPP Centre Director of Project Development, Mr Augustino Saibull said the model is crucial for balancing Tanzania's development priorities.

"PPPs allow us to mobilise private capital for commercially viable projects while reserving public funds for social sectors. It is a dual strategy that ensures inclusive growth," he said.

Mr Saibull also pointed out that contracts are being structured to prioritise local labour, skills transfer and community benefits.

"We want Tanzanians to see direct gains in jobs, training and stronger local economies," the project director said.

The impact is already visible. In Dar es Salaam, the rapid transit system has transformed urban mobility, easing congestion and improving daily life for millions.

In the energy sector, partnerships with private firms have expanded generation capacity, supporting industrial growth and rural electrification.

Healthcare PPPs have improved access to quality services through joint ventures in hospital infrastructure and medical supply chains.

These projects are proof that PPPs can deliver tangible results. Prof Mkumbo insisted that beyond efficiency, PPPs will stimulate local economies.

"Contracts will prioritise local employment and skills transfer. This is about building a workforce that can sustain our industrialisation drive," he said.

The Minister also said that PPPs will bring innovation and modernisation, introducing global best practices while maintaining national control over critical infrastructure.

"We are open to international expertise, but we will safeguard our national interests," Prof Mkumbo said.

A senior corporate lawyer Dr Eve Hawa Sinare stressed the importance of a strong legal framework to underpin these partnerships.

"Investors need assurance that contracts will be honoured and disputes resolved fairly. Clear laws and predictable enforcement are essential," Dr Sinare noted.

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In addition, she said the PPP pipeline publication itself is a significant innovation. By listing projects at various stages, concept notes, feasibility studies, procurement, negotiation and implementation, it provides clarity to investors and accelerates decision-making.

Transparency, Dr Sinare said is key to building confidence and attracting capital. Ambassador Modest Mero added that PPPs also strengthen the country's position in regional and international cooperation.

"Cross-border projects show that Tanzania is ready to be a reliable partner in regional integration and global investment flows," he said.

Amb Mero said PPPs represent a pragmatic response to the financing challenge and a visionary approach to development.

They align public and private interests for mutual benefit: The government gains infrastructure without overburdening public finances, investors access viable opportunities backed by state support and citizens enjoy better services and stronger local economies.