Tanzania: Njombe - Where Opportunity Grows From the Land and the People

Njombe — AS the sun rises over the rolling hills of Njombe, the cool breeze that sweeps across the region carries with it the quiet rhythm of a place where agriculture, hard work and opportunity have shaped the lives of its people for generations.

Unlike the bustling cities where opportunities are often defined by office towers and busy streets, Njombe tells a different story, one written in fertile soils, endless green landscapes and communities that have built livelihoods from the land.

Located in Tanzania's Southern Highlands, Njombe is often described as one of the country's most productive agricultural regions.

The cool climate and rich volcanic soils make it ideal for farming, and for decades the region has been feeding both local and international markets with crops that are steadily transforming rural economies.

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Agriculture remains the backbone of Njombe's economy, with several crops thriving in the region due to its favourable climate and fertile land.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Njombe Region's GDP is estimated to be more than 3.0tri/- in 2023, rising from 2.83tri/- in 2022.

The crops thrive in the region includes Irish potatoes, maize, tea, onions, wheat, timber and avocados, all of which contribute significantly not only to the economic growth of Njombe but also to improving the livelihoods of its people.

The Njombe Regional Commissioner, Mr Antony Mtaka, said the region is well known for cultivating a wide range of food and cash crops, a factor that has contributed to the strong economic wellbeing of the people of Njombe.

"Njombe is recognised for its green economy, where its people are actively engaged in the cultivation of various crops. This has positioned the region and its residents to enjoy a strong and stable economy," said RC Mtaka.

Across districts such as Njombe Town, Wanging'ombe and Makambako, avocado trees stretch across farms, their branches heavy with fruit destined for markets thousands of kilometres away.

What once began as smallscale farming has now grown into an important export industry linking local farmers with international buyers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For many farmers, the journey often begins modestly.

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A young farmer may start with a small nursery selling improved seedlings to neighbours.

Over time, those seedlings turn into orchards, and the orchards into businesses that employ workers during harvesting seasons. Around the avocado farms, a wider economic network has quietly taken shape.

Nursery operators produce seedlings, farmers cultivate the fruit, transporters move the produce and exporters connect the region to global markets.

RC Mtaka said there is a young man who has now become a billionaire through selling avocado seedlings, explained that the young entrepreneur started on a small scale by producing and selling the seedlings, but has since grown into a very wealthy businessperson, while still continuing with the same venture of selling the seedlings.

Out of avocados there are large tea estates stretch across the region's hills. their neatly arranged rows forming a distinctive green carpet visible from miles away.

For decades, tea has provided stable employment for thousands of workers in plantations and factories, contributing significantly to the region's economy.

Equally important is the region's thriving forestry sector, which has quietly turned Njombe into one of the country's key centres for commercial tree planting contributing 2.5 per cent of the GDP and making total of 231m/- annually revenue collection.

Forestry in Njombe has become more than just planting trees. It supports timber processing, transportation and construction industries across the country.

Timber harvested from these plantations is used in furniture making, building construction and other industries that rely heavily on wood products.

But Njombe's story is not limited to agriculture and forestry alone. The region is also endowed with a range of tourism attractions and natural resources spread across its four districts, Njombe, Makete, Wanging'ombe and Ludewa.

Among the most remarkable natural attractions are the Mpanga Kipengele waterfalls located in Makete District, which attract visitors with their scenic beauty.

The district is also home to the famous Kitulo National Park in Makete, often referred to as the "Garden of God" because of its rich biodiversity and colourful wildflowers that bloom across its highland plains.

In Makete, visitors can also explore the natural vegetation of the Livingstone Mountains, which offer breathtaking landscapes and opportunities for nature tourism.

In Ludewa District, along the shores of Lake Nyasa, visitors can enjoy the beautiful Lupingu beaches, which present enormous potential for tourism development, including eco-tourism and hospitality investments.

Beyond tourism, Ludewa is also rich in mineral resources, including iron ore, titanium, vanadium and aluminium sulphate, which present significant opportunities for industrial development and investment.

Yet beyond these established sectors lies another story waiting to unfold, the potential for value addition and investment.

Additionally, investors are beginning to explore possibilities such as avocado oil production, food processing and packaging industries that can transform raw agricultural products into higher-value goods.

Such industries could not only boost incomes for farmers but also create employment for young people seeking opportunities within the region. Njombe's story is not only about crops and industries. It is also about its people.

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The region is home to communities such as the Bena, Kinga and Pangwa, ethnic groups widely known across the country for their hardworking spirit, discipline and entrepreneurial mindset.

Njombe Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Dr Stephen Nindi said that for generations communities have built their livelihoods around farming, trade and small-scale businesses.

"Hard work is deeply embedded in their culture, and many families see land, farming and enterprise as the foundation of economic independence," said Dr Nindi.

Dr Nindi said that women particular are playing an increasingly important role in the region's economy, as in local markets, women manage small and medium-sized businesses, trading agricultural produce, processed foods and other goods that sustain household incomes.

For many observers, Njombe represents what some describe as "the hidden Tanzania", a place where enormous potential exists but often remains outside the national spotlight.

As Tanzania continues to pursue its broader development goals, the story of Njombe offers a powerful reminder that sometimes the greatest opportunities are found not in the busiest cities, but in the quiet hills where determination, land and community come together to shape the future. And in Njombe, that future is already growing.