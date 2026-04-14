Tanzania: Z'bar Bets On Youth Innovation to Drive Digital Economic Growth

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR government has stressed its commitment to nurturing youth innovation and technology as a pathway to job creation, digital economic growth and global competitiveness.

Isles Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, made the remarks after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministry and the Zanzibar Startup Association.

The agreement, signed recently at Madinatul Bahr in Mbweni, aims to strengthen youth-led innovation across the islands.

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Mr Soraga said the government is prioritising the development of digital infrastructure and expanding access to essential resources for young people.

"These include modern technology training, innovation hubs and reliable internet services to help identify and nurture talent that can contribute to sustainable national development," he said.

He noted that the initiative seeks to create an enabling environment for youth to design, develop and scale technological products and services efficiently, while enhancing their competitiveness in both local and international job markets.

The minister further emphasised that the government will continue to support start-ups by creating favourable conditions that allow young innovators to showcase their ideas many of which currently lack visibility and opportunities for growth.

"Innovation is a key driver of the digital economy and plays a vital role in advancing sustainable development in Zanzibar," Mr Soraga said.

"These efforts will significantly accelerate our digital transformation and strengthen the contribution of the technology sector to national development."

He also pledged continued collaboration with key stakeholders, including the private sector, academic institutions and development partners, to nurture talent and promote innovation among youth.

Deputy Minister Sijiamini Mohammed Sijiamini underscored the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring that the MoU translates into tangible outcomes, noting that the partnership is expected to deliver meaningful progress in the technology and innovation sectors.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary Ms Fatma Mabrouk Khamis highlighted the significance of the event, saying it strengthens cooperation between the government and stakeholders while fostering a supportive environment for young innovators.

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She added that the initiative will open more opportunities for youth to showcase their capabilities and actively participate in the growing technology and innovation landscape.

During the event, the government also officially launched a special committee tasked with initiating the drafting of the Zanzibar Startup and Innovation Act.

The proposed legislation is expected to establish a robust legal framework to support and protect the country's innovation ecosystem.