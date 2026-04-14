Uganda: Sudanese Embassy Appeals for Eased University Entry for Displaced Students Sitting Exams in Uganda

The Sudanese Embassy in Uganda has appealed to authorities to ease university admission requirements for Sudanese students sitting national examinations in Kampala, warning that current conditions risk delaying their access to higher education.

Algazoli Hamira, the Deputy Head of Mission, said many of the displaced learners fleeing conflict back home face an additional requirement to undertake foundation programmes in Uganda, unlike in Sudan where they proceed to university after certification.

"We need to coordinate between the government of Uganda and Sudan to find a solution to this issue," Hamira said, adding that harmonising the systems would make it "very easy for our students to study in Ugandan universities."

The appeal comes as about 2,800 Sudanese students sit their national examinations in Kampala under a special arrangement supported by Ugandan authorities, in what officials describe as an unprecedented academic exercise.

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Hamira noted that while Uganda has provided space and institutional support for the exams, the transition to university remains a major challenge for many students affected by displacement.

"When they get this certificate in our country, they go directly to university, but here they have to do a foundation programme, which takes almost two years," he said.

He said the embassy is seeking dialogue with relevant Ugandan institutions to address the gap, arguing that easing entry requirements would help displaced students rebuild their academic paths more quickly.

At the same time, Hamira expressed appreciation to Uganda for hosting Sudanese refugees and facilitating the examinations despite ongoing academic programmes in local institutions.

He also pointed to existing opportunities, noting that some Sudanese students have already joined Ugandan universities such as Islamic University in Uganda, particularly female students.

The appeal underscores the growing pressure on education systems hosting refugees to adapt policies that accommodate learners disrupted by conflict, as Sudanese students continue to pursue studies away from home.