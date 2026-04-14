Sudan: Chief of Staff Meets River Nile State Wali, Praises Support for Armed Forces

Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Yassir Al-Atta, has commended the government and residents of River Nile for their continued support to the armed forces.

The remarks came during a meeting at the Sudanese Armed Forces General Command headquarters in Khartoum with River Nile State Wali Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdelmajed Abu Guroon, attended by senior military officials.

The Chief of Staff said River Nile State has consistently supported the armed forces since the outbreak of the conflict, noting that public backing has been a key factor in recent military advances despite significant challenges facing the country.

Al-Atta affirmed that the armed forces and allied units are continuing operations to defeat the rebel militia, praising the state government's progress in urban development, economic activity, and agricultural production, particularly the strong performance of the latest farming season.

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For his part, the wali congratulated the Chief of Staff on his appointment and reaffirmed the state's full support for the armed forces, highlighting recent battlefield advances.

He also briefed the meeting on security and economic conditions in the state, pointing to growing investment activity, particularly in the industrial sector, and increased capital inflows. He added that efforts are underway to boost exports through the expansion and rehabilitation of key infrastructure, including Atbara Airport and the dry port in Atbara.