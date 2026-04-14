Sudan: Second Phase of Currency Exchange to Begin in Khartoum and Al-Gezira On April 15

Khartoum, April 12, 2026 (SUNA) - The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has announced the launch of the second phase of its currency exchange process in Khartoum and Al-Gezira on April 15, running until May 15, alongside the completion of exchange operations in localities of White Nile not covered in the first phase.

The move forms part of the central bank's mandate to safeguard the national currency and promote monetary stability, and continues the replacement of old 1,000 and 500 Sudanese pound banknotes.

Newly issued notes--1,000 pounds (third edition) and 500 pounds (second edition)--will be introduced, while old notes will be withdrawn during the specified period.

Commercial banks will receive old banknotes from the public and deposit them into bank accounts, enabling customers to access funds through withdrawals, transfers, and electronic payment channels. Measures will also facilitate account opening to broaden financial inclusion.

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Banking hours will be extended during the exchange period to ensure smooth implementation.

The central bank said old 1,000- and 500-pound notes will cease to be legal tender in the specified states after the deadline. It urged citizens to deposit their holdings through banking channels within the designated period, stressing that the step is aimed at strengthening confidence in the national currency and supporting economic stability.

The bank added that the process will be rolled out in other states at a later stage under a structured timeline, taking into account logistical and on-the-ground conditions to ensure an inclusive and orderly implementation.