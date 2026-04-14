Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia Holds Diplomatic Meetings to Rally Support Ahead of Berlin Conference

Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Al-Zain Ibrahim Hussein, has held a series of diplomatic meetings with international and regional officials and envoys concerned with Sudanese affairs.

The meetings came as part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions to mobilise regional and international support for Sudan's position, within the framework of a pre-emptive diplomatic move ahead of the Berlin Conference scheduled for April 14.

The ambassador met with the African Union Special Envoy to Sudan, Mohamed Belaich; the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Envoy to Sudan, Lawrence Korbandi; the Head of the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy, Kolmi Mohamed; as well as the Deputy Head of the Arab League Mission to Ethiopia and the African Union.

He also sent official memoranda to the French Special Envoy to Sudan and the Horn of Africa, Bertrand Cochery, and the UN Secretary-General's Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Guang Cong.

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Ambassador Al-Zain outlined Sudan's position on the Berlin Conference, stressing that convening it while deliberately excluding Sudan would not contribute to resolving the crisis and fails to respect the country's sovereign right to determine its national path toward a solution.

He further underscored that the government has a comprehensive national vision embodied in the Sudanese Peace Initiative, which was presented by Prime Minister Kamil Idris to the UN Security Council and has received support from the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League, IGAD, and other stakeholders.

The ambassador reaffirmed Sudan's rejection of the so-called "Quad," citing the inclusion of a party he described as a principal supporter of the rebel militia, while praising constructive engagement with the United States, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia for their efforts in supporting peace and stability.

He also criticised the selective approach in inviting civilian actors and focusing on voices aligned with the militia, warning that this undermines nationally driven solutions reflecting the will of the Sudanese people.

The ambassador reiterated Sudan's openness to serious and credible initiatives that respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contribute to ending the war, preventing the flow of weapons and foreign support to the militia, ensuring justice for victims, and advancing a peaceful democratic transition leading to security, stability, and development.