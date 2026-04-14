Malawi Intensifies Fight Against Neglected Tropical Diseases As Government Pushes for Elimination Strategies

The Ministry of Health says it has put in place strong strategies aimed at eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Malawi, as the country steps up efforts to reduce the burden of these illnesses.

Minister of Health, Madalitso Baloyi, made the remarks on Monday during the official opening of the 2026 Annual Meeting of National NTD Programme Managers in Africa, currently taking place in Lilongwe.

Baloyi said the government is focusing on key interventions such as annual Mass Drug Administration (MDAs) and intensified health promotion campaigns to educate communities on prevention methods. She, however, stressed the need for sustained funding and improved capacity in public health facilities.

"We need dedicated budget lines and must ensure that our hospitals are well equipped to respond to cases promptly," she said.

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She highlighted progress made in 2025, particularly in the fight against diseases such as Onchocerciasis and Schistosomiasis. According to Baloyi, a total of 1,457,562 people received Ivermectin treatment for Onchocerciasis out of a target population of 1,766,270, representing 82.5 percent coverage.

"For Schistosomiasis, we are beginning to see a decline in cases. In 2025, we treated 1,811,682 school-aged children in high-risk districts, achieving 89 percent coverage," she said.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Charles Njuguna, commended Malawi for the progress made in tackling NTDs, including leprosy, lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), and trachoma.

Njuguna reaffirmed WHO's continued commitment to supporting countries across Africa through technical guidance and partnerships in the fight against these diseases.

"I urge all multi-sectoral players, donors, and partners to play their rightful roles," he said.

According to global health data, NTDs disproportionately affect poor communities, particularly in developing regions. The African continent carries about 35 percent of the global burden, with nearly all countries affected by at least one NTD. Beyond causing suffering and disability, these diseases continue to trap communities in poverty and slow down economic development.