Africa: Ecobank Group Posts Record Revenue As Africa's Macro Climate Turns

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated posted its best-ever full-year revenue in 2025, driven by loan growth, higher fees, and a more stable currency environment across sub-Saharan Africa. Net revenue rose 17% to $2.45bn (1.42tn XOF), while pre-tax profit climbed 21% to $801m (466bn XOF), as the pan-African lender (BRVM: ETIT) -- present in 39 countries -- showed its diversified footprint can absorb shocks that hobble single-market peers.

The group's cost-to-income ratio fell to a record 48.3% from 52.8% a year earlier, a sign that its multi-year cost reduction programme is bearing results. Net income rose 20% to $594m (345.5bn XOF), with earnings per share up 23% to 1.68 US cents (10 XOF). The board has proposed a $40m dividend -- 0.16 US cents per share -- subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting.

Customer deposits surged $4.2bn to $25.3bn, and the current and savings account ratio improved to 87.1%, reducing the bank's average funding cost. Loans grew $1.7bn to reach $11.8bn. Despite the gains, loan-loss provisions nearly doubled to $464.6m (270.2bn XOF) from $322.4m (195.7bn XOF) a year earlier, reflecting rising credit risk across some markets even as the broader environment improved.

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The group said it is exiting Mozambique, citing insufficient returns in a competitive market. It reported progress in turning around units in Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia. The bank's headcount fell to 14,560 from 14,982 at end-2024, consistent with its cost discipline drive. Total equity stood at $2.86bn (1.6tn XOF), up 60% in dollar terms, partly reflecting prior-year currency impacts reversing.

Key Takeaways

Ecobank's 2025 results reflect a structural shift underway across African banking. Several central banks -- including Nigeria's, Ghana's, and Kenya's -- moved to cut rates in 2025 as inflation eased and currencies stabilised after years of volatility, reducing the hedging drag that had weighed on dollar-reported earnings. The improvement in Ecobank's cost ratio to below 50% is notable: pan-African banks have historically struggled with high operating costs due to the complexity of running multi-country compliance, treasury, and technology stacks. Ecobank's scale across 39 markets, unique among African banks, now appears to be a cost advantage rather than a burden. However, the near-doubling of provisions signals that credit quality remains uneven -- particularly in francophone West Africa and parts of East Africa, where sovereign debt stress has filtered into the real economy. The proposed dividend is the first substantive payout signal from the group in several years, suggesting management's confidence in the sustainability of current earnings levels.