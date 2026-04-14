Zimbabwe: Vigilante Group Threatens Rights Lawyer Coltart Over Constitutional Amendment Bill Criticism

HUMAN rights lawyer Douglas Coltart has received threats from a shadowy vigilante group, "Presidential Mafia Edutainers 4ED", warning of violence if he continues to oppose the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

This comes after Coltart was recently assaulted by suspected ruling party supporters during a public hearing of the bill in Harare, where proceedings descended into chaos and some participants including him were blocked from speaking.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the group claims that "demon-possessed men" would attack Coltart for speaking out against the bill.

The unidentified speakers warned Coltart to stop opposing the bill, accusing him of trying to "inspire confusion" by opposing parliamentary processes linked to the proposed amendments.

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The group further questions Coltart's citizenship, labelling him a "spy", while invoking spirit mediums and liberation war figures, including Mbuya Nehanda, in a series of claims suggesting ancestral spirits would act against him.

"We are giving you a warning, if you continue, you will be attacked," the group says in the video, adding that he should leave the country if he is unhappy.

The threats come amid growing tensions over the proposed constitutional changes, which have drawn criticism from legal experts and civil society groups who argue it could undermine constitutional governance.

Coltart said the group also previously threatened other top lawyers Lovemore Madhuku and Tendai Biti who are opposed to the bill.

"This is the same group that also threatened Lovemore Madhuku and Tendai Biti. Please help us to identify them on TikTok," said Coltart.