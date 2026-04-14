Zimbabwe: Biti Says Zimbabweans Ready to Die Defending Constitution, Slams Zanu-PF's One-Party State Agenda

CONSTITUTION Defenders Forum (CDF) leader Tendai Biti has declared that Zimbabweans are prepared to die for the constitution as he accused Zanu PF of pushing an agenda to establish a one-party rule through the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3).

Biti was speaking after his court appearance in Mutare on Monday where he said the proposed amendments were not routine legal reforms but part of a broader plan to dismantle democratic processes.

The proposed legislation, among other changes, seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, but is facing resistance from pro-democracy groups, including Biti's CDF.

Biti said by attempting to remove presidential elections, the ruling party Zanu PF was laying groundwork for future leaders outside the electoral process, citing controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as one of individuals who could benefit from such a system.

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"They have started by abolishing open elections for the President and that is the execution of a clear roadmap towards autocracy, monarch, kingdom hence the continuous reference to the Munhumutapa kingdom because the Kings in Munhumutapa were not elected.

"After 2030, they want to see an unelectable individual like Kudakwashe Tagwirei becoming the President of this country.

"We say no as CDF and we will die for that. We will defend this constitution at all costs.

"As I keep on saying we are prepared to die and we will die for this constitution," Biti said.

The former finance minister said the CDF would roll out a series of public rallies and town hall meetings across the country in the coming weeks, to mobilise citizens against the bill.

He urged Zanu PF to quietly withdraw the bill, insisting that Zimbabweans would resist any attempts to undermine democracy.