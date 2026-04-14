Zimbabwe: Constitutionally, Morally and Democratically Compromised - Churches Reject Amendment Bill, Call for Withdrawal or Referendum

14 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has called on Parliament to withdraw or revise the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (2026), saying that the proposed changes are compromised.

The Bill which is currently before Parliament at the public consultation stage, seeks among other changes to extend tenures of parliament and local authorities to 2030, effectively postponing elections that are scheduled for 2028.

In a statement submitted to Parliament Monday, the church body, which represents 32 denominations and claims a reach of at least three million citizens, said the Bill in its current form poses potential harm to the nation.

"The amendments in their current form are constitutionally, morally, and democratically compromised," the ZCC said, urging lawmakers to halt the process or undertake significant revisions.

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The council also recommended the establishment of an independent Constitution Amendment Commission to lead broad public consultations, arguing that current processes risk conflict of interest as the institutions advancing the Bill are its direct beneficiaries.

Should the Bill proceed unchanged, the ZCC insisted that a national referendum must be held.

"The Bill fundamentally alters the 2013 Constitution and provides for term extensions benefiting current incumbents. This requires direct citizen consent," the statement read.

The church body warned that the proposed amendments would concentrate executive power, weaken accountability institutions and open the door to corruption through unchecked authority.

The ZCC further argued that the Bill undermines national development by protecting political elites while reducing accountability mechanisms that drive performance.

The ZCC's intervention adds to growing opposition from civic groups and legal experts who have criticised the proposed amendments as a threat to Zimbabwe's constitutional democracy.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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