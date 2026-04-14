Tunisia: Head of State Stresses Close Correlation Between Social Stability and Political Stability

Tunis — President Kais Saïed had a meeting with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri on Monday afternoon at Carthage Palace to discuss national matters.

The meeting focused on assessing the overall situation in Tunisia, reads a statement of the Presidency.

During the talks, the President emphasized the importance of carrying out reforms, highlighting the strong link between social stability and political stability.

He expressed concern over the President being burdened with following up on numerous files, many of which he described as "artificial," stating that such responsibilities should lie with national, regional, and local officials.

President Saïed also warned that officials who fail to meet their commitments or show negligence will be removed from their positions and replaced by more committed and patriotic individuals.