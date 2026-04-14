Botswana: Collaborative Farming Initiatives Drives GDP Growth

Masama — Collaborative initiatives have the capacity to make agriculture the leading contributor to Botswana's Gross Domestic Product, Assistant Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Baratiwa Mathoothe said Saturday.

Speaking at the Masama Farmers' Market in Masama under the theme "Smart Farming for Inclusive Economic Growth and Food Sovereignty," Mathoothe said agriculture is the cornerstone for unlocking access to lucrative markets and advancing national economic growth.

"Horticulture and livestock farming, agro-processing, and agri-business services present diversified opportunities across the entire value chain," Mathoothe told attendees.

"Their effective harnessing would reduce the import bill and precipitate a substantial expansion in employment creation, investment opportunities, and comprehensive economic growth."

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The assistant minister called for a paradigm shift in agricultural practices, noting that many local producers had farmed at subsistence level despite owning land adequate for large-scale cultivation.

He urged producers to pursue farming as a commercial enterprise, adding that collaborative arrangements would yield superior outputs and productivity.

"Collaborations with technology-based solutions enterprises would alleviate the burden of technologically oriented challenges prevalent in agriculture," he said. "The leasing of arable land would prove mutually advantageous to both cultivator and landholder. The acquisition of land by cooperatives for agricultural ventures would establish an enduring legacy."

Mr Mathoothe cited the Setswana adages 'Moroto wa esi ga o ele' and 'Setshwarwa ke ntsa pedi ga se thata' to underscore the value of cooperation.

He also advised farmers to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to all protocols and control measures instituted to mitigate foot and mouth disease, which he said continues to be a thorn in the agricultural sector.

Ms Lembie Tlhalerwa, Director of Kwenantle Farmers and Temontle PTY Ltd, concurred with Mr Mathoothe's observations, asserting that cooperation and unity through collaborative frameworks are fundamental to turning the wheels of Botswana's economy. "All too frequently as producers we disregard a fundamental truth: no man is an island.

We frequently elect to operate in silos, clipping one another's wings, driven by the ambition to be the first and sole accomplished producer," she remarked.

Ms Tlhalerwa cautioned producers against the hoarding of resources, expertise, and knowledge, contending that such practices would inevitably result in a stagnant agricultural sector.

She further petitioned the Assistant Minister to consider the development of tailored agriculture-based programmes, whether in the form of financial assistance or alternative support mechanisms, directed at subsistence producers seeking to transition to commercial operations.

She noted that while many producers possess the requisite determination, they lack adequate resources to upscale their agricultural methods and scale.

She moreover challenged producers to cultivate innovation and market acumen, asserting that such an approach could reduce national dependence on imports and positively augment employment creation.

The event's organiser Ms Tsone Setlalekgosi, stated that the conception of the event arose from the identification of a gap in prevailing agricultural exhibitions. "I came up with the Masama Farmers' Market upon observing that, in most instances, farmers' markets predominantly cater to livestock producers, thereby excluding crop and horticultural producers.

My objective was to empower those who are often overlooked, and to afford them an opportunity to demonstrate their excellence without being overshadowed," she explained.

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Ms Setlalekgosi further acknowledged that the success of Masama Farmers' Day was attributable to collaborative measures, noting that she had sought out assistance from various farmers to bring the concept to life.

"In the absence of unity and cooperation, this event would not have come to fruition. I challenge all producers to unite, constitute functional advocacy groups or committees, and furnish the government with, on-the-ground insights to facilitate the designing of programmes that are more appropriately tailored and beneficial to all farmers," she said.

District Agricultural Coordinator Mr Kenneth Mabote urged producers to avail themselves of collaborative opportunities and to engage both governmental and private sector entities in joint initiatives, adding that the government's doors remained open for consultations pertaining to the advancement of the agricultural sector.

BOPA