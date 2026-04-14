Botswana: Halfway Expansion Signals Economic Confidence

Maun — The expansion of Halfway Toyota Ngami in Maun reflects growing private sector confidence in Botswana's economic direction and a shared commitment to building a better future for Batswana, Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Moeti Mohwasa, said Friday.

Speaking at the official opening of the new dealership, Minister Mohwasa said the investment shows the private sector is taking its rightful place at the centre of the country's development journey.

"As Botswana transitions toward a more diversified, inclusive and private sector-driven economy, the shift is not abstract. It is visible, and it is taking shape in Maun," he said.

Mohwasa noted that the dealership does more than expand business. "It enables movement of people, goods and opportunity. It strengthens tourism, supports local enterprise and improves connectivity in a region that plays a critical role in our national economy," he said, welcoming the company's partnership in nation building.

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He added that the 2026 Budget Speech reinforces this direction, stating that Botswana is entering a new era where growth will be driven by productivity, enterprise and innovation.

"Maun is not just a town on the map. It is a gateway to one of the world's most iconic tourism destinations and to regional economic activity. When people invest in Maun, they invest in a broader ecosystem: tourism operations, transport services, small businesses and communities that depend on a vibrant local economy," Mohwasa said.

He stressed that development must be measured in opportunity. "It is measured in jobs created, skills developed, and in the dignity that comes from meaningful work. We are building an economy that does not leave people behind, an economy that creates sustainable jobs, empowers citizens, and ensures that growth is shared."

Government, he said, remains committed to improving the ease of doing business, strengthening institutions and ensuring policies support growth. "Investors need certainty, efficiency and trust. We are determined to provide exactly that," he added.

Halfway Group Botswana Chief Executive Officer Riann Grobbler said the expansion journey began in June 2024 with a vision to create a dealership that serves as a pillar of service, trust and long-term partnership.

"We set out to bring world-class automotive solutions closer to this region, solutions that are accessible, reliable and tailored to the needs of the people we serve," said Halfway Group Botswana chief executive officer, Mr Riann Grobbler.

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Beyond vehicles and services, he said their ambition has always been to build relationships, empower mobility and contribute meaningfully to the local community.

Mr Grobbler said the construction journey was not smooth as it began during a period marked by extreme drought conditions that affected not only their operation but the broader community and environment around them.

Resources, he said were strained, timelines were challenged and every step forward required careful planning and adaptability.

"Despite the obstacles, we adapted, innovated and pushed forward together and today we stand with immense pride because this dealership is built on perseverance, teamwork, faith and belief," he stated.

Mr Grobbler assured the public that the dealership would serve as more than just a point of sale of service but it would be a hub of excellence where customers could expect professionalism, transparency and care at touchpoint.

He pledged their commitment to contribute to the growth and development of Ngamiland by creating jobs, supporting local initiatives and fostering skills development.

BOPA