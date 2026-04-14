Somalia Officials, Partners Discuss Women's Role in State-Building

Mogadishu — Somalia's Interior Ministry hosted a key meeting on Tuesday focused on strengthening the role of Somali women in state-building, peacebuilding and national development, officials said.

Director General of the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Abdulkadir Elmi attended the discussions alongside the United Kingdom's ambassador to Somalia, Charles King, and the European Union's ambassador, Francesca di Mauro. Representatives from women's organizations, local governments and international partners were also present.

Elmi described Somali women as the backbone of society, highlighting their contribution to political participation, stability and overall development.

He stressed the need for inclusive policies aimed at enhancing women's skills and addressing cultural and economic barriers that limit their participation, saying such measures are essential to achieving full inclusion and social equity.

The Director General added that the ministry is committed to strengthening women's participation across all levels of government, building on existing gains while aligning efforts with national priorities.

The meeting forms part of broader initiatives by Somali authorities and international partners to promote gender inclusion and support sustainable governance and peacebuilding efforts.