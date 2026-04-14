Somalia President Meets Chinese Delegation to Boost Security, Trade Ties

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met a senior Chinese delegation on Tuesday to discuss security, peace and trade, in talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation as Somalia seeks to stabilize security conditions and attract foreign investment, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

The Chinese delegation, led by Beijing's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, shared China's vision for supporting peace and development in the region, highlighting Somalia's strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed ways to deepen security cooperation and support ongoing efforts to achieve lasting stability. They also underscored the need for coordinated action to address regional security threats.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with both parties exploring opportunities to expand trade and increase investment. The talks included proposals to strengthen infrastructure development and promote commercial ties.

The Chinese delegation reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to strengthening relations with Somalia and expanding support in development and economic sectors.

The meeting comes as Somalia's federal government intensifies diplomatic outreach aimed at boosting international partnerships and attracting foreign investment to support sustainable economic growth.